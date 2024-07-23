Green Laser Diode Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5 % from 2024 to 2030 as per Maximize Market Research.
Green Laser Diode Market size was valued at USD 9.36 billion in 2023 and the total Green Laser Diode Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 13.35 Billion by 2030.
Green Laser Diode Market size was valued at USD 9.36 billion in 2023 and the total Green Laser Diode Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 13.35 Billion by 2030.
Asia-Pacific is the largest market for the Green Laser Diode Market globally, due to technological expertise in countries like Japan, South Korea, China, and Taiwan.
China's leading electronics manufacturers have established production facilities to exploit its skilled workforce, efficient supply chains, and competitive manufacturing costs.
From January 2022 to February 2022, the added value of major electronics manufacturers rose 12.7 percent year-on-year, compared with the 7.5 percent growth seen in the overall industrial sector. During the two months, the growth rate of fixed-asset investment in the electronics manufacturing industry was 35.1 percent, 15.3 percentage points higher than the national industrial investment growth. As a result, the Market grows significantly in the region owing to the increasing consumer electronics sector.
Green Laser Diode Market Segmentation
By Type:
Injection Laser Diode
Optically Pumped Laser Diode
By Application:
Heads-Up Display
Head Mounted Display
Pico-Projectors
Smart Phones
Others
Global Commercial Vehicles Market ’s Key Players include
OSRAM
IPJ Photonics
Coherent
Spectra-Physics
Sumitomo
Schneider Electric
