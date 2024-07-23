Cleaning Robot Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% through 2024 to 2030
Cleaning Robot Market size was valued at US$ 13.42 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 56.52 Bn.
Cleaning Robot Market size was valued at US$ 13.42 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.8% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 56.52 Bn.
The Asia Pacific dominates the Global Cleaning Robot market during the forecast period 2024-2030 and is expected to hold the largest market shares of xx% by 2030.
Top companies in Asia Pacific are increasing development to capture the region’s market share. Softbank Group in Japan, in collaboration with Chinese start-ups Roborock Technology Co., Ltd., launched an upgraded version of the smart-robot vacuum Roborock S6 in Japan in November 2022.
The personal Cleaning Robot segment is expected to hold the largest market share of xx% by 2030. And, residential segment is expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 23.15% during the forecast period 2024-2030.
Cleaning Robot Market Segmentation
By Type:
Personal Cleaning Robot
Professional Cleaning Robot
By Product:
Floor-cleaning Robot
Lawn-cleaning Robot
Pool-cleaning Robot
Window-cleaning Robot Others
By Application:
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Healthcare
Others
Key Players include
Samsung Electronics
LG Electronics
Xiaomi
Irobot
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.
Contact Maximize Market Research:
3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2
Pune Bangalore Highway, Narhe,
Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India
+91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656
