Wood Shaving Market is expected to reach USD 18.17 billion by 2030
Wood Shavings Market is expected to reach USD 18.17 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.5 % between 2023 and 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 22, 2024 ) The global wood shaving market is expected to be dominated by Europe. Europe has a plentiful supply of raw materials and various wood shaving companies. People in Europe are aware of the many uses of wood shavings for home heating, furniture, and other purposes, which is expected to drive demand for wood shaving in the area throughout the forecast period.
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/73994/
As per Maximize Market Research, By the end of 2030, the hardwood segment in Europe is expected to generate the most revenue, with USD 2700 million, up from USD 2200 million in 2020. The softwood segment in Sweden generated the highest revenue of USD 650 million in 2021 and is expected to produce USD 780 million by the end of 2027. Similarly, the softwood segment in Russia is expected to generate the highest revenue of USD 570 million by the end of 2027, up from USD 440 million in 2020.
Among segments mentioned in Wood Shavings Market below, the softwood segment generated the most revenue in 2023, with USD 6500 million, and is expected to reach USD 8600 million by the end of 2030. The Asia Pacific segment had the highest revenue of USD 2600 million in 2021, and by the end of 2027, it is expected to reach USD 3800 million. By the end of 2027, the segment in China is expected to generate the highest revenue of USD 2700 million, up from USD 1800 million in 2021.
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/73994/
Wood Shavings Market Segmentation
By Flakes:
Small
Medium
Large
By Material:
Pine
Timber
Spruce Scrap
Douglas fir
Others (cedar)
By Size:
Fine
Large
Extra-Large
By Product Type:
Softwood
Hardwood
Others
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/73994/
By Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
Wood Shavings Market’s Key Players include:
Denbow
Frank Lareau Inc.
McFeeters Enterprises Inc.
Guardian Horse Bedding
JTS Animal Bedding
LANGEBEC
Ouellet Wood Shavings
So.Le. Est
Royal Wood Shavings
Strathcona Ventures
Maximize Market Research is leading Automation and Process Control research firm, has also published the following reports:
Woodworking Circular Saw Blades Market size was valued at US $52.60 Million in 2023 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.60 %
Firewood Market size was valued at USD 978.25 Mn. in 2023 and the total Firewood revenue is expected to grow by 5.7 % from 2024 to 2030
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/73994/
As per Maximize Market Research, By the end of 2030, the hardwood segment in Europe is expected to generate the most revenue, with USD 2700 million, up from USD 2200 million in 2020. The softwood segment in Sweden generated the highest revenue of USD 650 million in 2021 and is expected to produce USD 780 million by the end of 2027. Similarly, the softwood segment in Russia is expected to generate the highest revenue of USD 570 million by the end of 2027, up from USD 440 million in 2020.
Among segments mentioned in Wood Shavings Market below, the softwood segment generated the most revenue in 2023, with USD 6500 million, and is expected to reach USD 8600 million by the end of 2030. The Asia Pacific segment had the highest revenue of USD 2600 million in 2021, and by the end of 2027, it is expected to reach USD 3800 million. By the end of 2027, the segment in China is expected to generate the highest revenue of USD 2700 million, up from USD 1800 million in 2021.
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/73994/
Wood Shavings Market Segmentation
By Flakes:
Small
Medium
Large
By Material:
Pine
Timber
Spruce Scrap
Douglas fir
Others (cedar)
By Size:
Fine
Large
Extra-Large
By Product Type:
Softwood
Hardwood
Others
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/73994/
By Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
Wood Shavings Market’s Key Players include:
Denbow
Frank Lareau Inc.
McFeeters Enterprises Inc.
Guardian Horse Bedding
JTS Animal Bedding
LANGEBEC
Ouellet Wood Shavings
So.Le. Est
Royal Wood Shavings
Strathcona Ventures
Maximize Market Research is leading Automation and Process Control research firm, has also published the following reports:
Woodworking Circular Saw Blades Market size was valued at US $52.60 Million in 2023 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.60 %
Firewood Market size was valued at USD 978.25 Mn. in 2023 and the total Firewood revenue is expected to grow by 5.7 % from 2024 to 2030
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results