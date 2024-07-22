India Metal Fabrication Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 130.50 BN by 2030
India Metal Fabrication Equipment Market has been estimated at US$ 92.13 Bn in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 130.50 BN by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.
India Metal Fabrication Equipment Market Dynamics include, rapid expansion of the metal and manufacturing sectors. Increasing demand for aluminium is boosting market growth. Growth in these sectors, particularly with the introduction of electric vehicles, is driving the market. Efforts to moderate rules and push for electric vehicle production are positively impacting the market. India's move towards greater utilization and industrialization offers significant growth opportunities to the market and development of advanced technologies in metal fabrication equipment also contribute growth of the India Metal Fabrication Equipment market.
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21461/
India Metal Fabrication Equipment Market’s region is segmented into North India due to significant market due to industrial hubs. South India’s market is growing due to technological advancements and urbanization. In West India, industrial growth and investment in manufacturing driving market and East India Market is emerging with increasing industrial activities.
India Metal Fabrication Equipment Market Segmentation
By Equipment:
Machining
Cutting
Forming
Welding
Others
By End-User:
Oil & Gas
Automotive & Aviation
Power Plants
Chemicals & Mining
Construction
Others
Key Players of India Metal Fabrication Equipment Market include:
Amada
Atlas Copco
BTD Manufacturing
Colfax
Defiance Metal Equipments
DMG Mori
Hindustan Machine Tools
Interplex Holdings Pvt. Ltd.
Kapco
Komaspect
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
