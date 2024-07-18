Microalgae Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% for 2030, says Stellar Market Research
As per Stellar Market Research, the Microalgae Market size was valued at USD 3.42 Bn. in 2023 and the total Microalgae Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 6.13 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 18, 2024 ) In the food industry, microalgae are utilized for their high nutritional value, rich content of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and essential fatty acids. They are incorporated into food products such as supplements, functional foods, and natural food colorants due to their health benefits and sustainability as a nutrient source.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Microalgae-Market/1946
The Microalgae Market is experiencing growth spurred by rising demand for natural food colors and nutraceuticals, alongside a preference for health-focused microalgae-based products. Despite challenges such as high production costs and regulatory barriers, innovations in cultivation and product development are driving expansion.
North America dominates with its sustainable product demand. In the Asia-Pacific region, increasing health awareness and adoption of Western nutritional habits are driving market potential. As awareness grows and innovations continue, microalgae products are seeing global health and sustainability trends.
Microalgae Market Segmentation:
By Type
Spirulina,
Chlorella,
Dunaliella Salina,
Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae
By Application
Food and Beverages Sector
Health and Medical Sector
Animal Feed Sector
Pet Food Sector
Cosmetics and Personal Care Sector
Fertilizers Sector
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Microalgae-Market/1946
Microalgae Market Key Industry:
DSM (Netherlands)
Euglena Co. Ltd. (Japan)
DIC CORPORATION (Japan)
Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.)
Corbion (Netherlands)
Stellar Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Lactose Powder Market size was valued at USD 2.44 Bn. in 2023 and the Lactose Powder revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.57 Bn. by 2030.
Beetroot Powder Market size was valued at USD 480.2 Mn. in 2023 and revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 689.32 Mn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research:
Stellar Market Research provided detailed market research. They research many topics like Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Chemical and Material, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other sectors. The company provide numerous services i.e. consultancy, Market Intelligence, Syndicate Research etc. to help executives in any organization and consumers achieve their mission-critical goals.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Microalgae-Market/1946
The Microalgae Market is experiencing growth spurred by rising demand for natural food colors and nutraceuticals, alongside a preference for health-focused microalgae-based products. Despite challenges such as high production costs and regulatory barriers, innovations in cultivation and product development are driving expansion.
North America dominates with its sustainable product demand. In the Asia-Pacific region, increasing health awareness and adoption of Western nutritional habits are driving market potential. As awareness grows and innovations continue, microalgae products are seeing global health and sustainability trends.
Microalgae Market Segmentation:
By Type
Spirulina,
Chlorella,
Dunaliella Salina,
Aphanizomenon Flos-Aquae
By Application
Food and Beverages Sector
Health and Medical Sector
Animal Feed Sector
Pet Food Sector
Cosmetics and Personal Care Sector
Fertilizers Sector
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Microalgae-Market/1946
Microalgae Market Key Industry:
DSM (Netherlands)
Euglena Co. Ltd. (Japan)
DIC CORPORATION (Japan)
Cyanotech Corporation (U.S.)
Corbion (Netherlands)
Stellar Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Lactose Powder Market size was valued at USD 2.44 Bn. in 2023 and the Lactose Powder revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.57 Bn. by 2030.
Beetroot Powder Market size was valued at USD 480.2 Mn. in 2023 and revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 689.32 Mn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research:
Stellar Market Research provided detailed market research. They research many topics like Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Chemical and Material, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other sectors. The company provide numerous services i.e. consultancy, Market Intelligence, Syndicate Research etc. to help executives in any organization and consumers achieve their mission-critical goals.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results