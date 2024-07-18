Mental Health Market size is estimated USD 532.09 Bn. to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% for 2030 according to Stellar Market Research
As per Stellar Market Research, the Mental Health Market size was valued at USD 412.96 Bn. in 2023 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 532.09 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 18, 2024 ) In May 2024 AFSP honored 2024 Research Award recipients, emphasizing ongoing research in mental health and Spectrum.Life partnered with Duality Healthcare to enhance mental healthcare accessibility in Northern Ireland in April 2024. These are some recent developments in Mental Health Market that covered by Stellar Market Research.
The Mental Health Market is driven by increasing awareness, increasing frequency of disorders, and advancements in treatment modalities. Adults are the largest market segment in 2023, expected to maintain dominance due to life stressors and lifestyle factors. North America dominated the market with 47.98% share in 2023. From North America high demand driven by advanced healthcare systems, aging population, and government investments in mental health research. Ongoing innovation and partnerships are key for addressing global mental health needs effectively.
Mental Health Market Segmentation:
By Disorder
Schizophrenia
Alcohol Use Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Depression and Anxiety
Post-traumatic stress disorder
Substance Abuse Disorders
Eating Disorders
Other
By Services
Emergency Mental Health Services
Outpatient Counselling
Home-based Treatment Services
Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services
Other
By Age Group
Pediatric
Adult
Geriatric
Mental Health Market Key Industry:
Acadia Healthcare (Franklin, U.S.)
Pfizer Inc. (US)
Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Novartis International AG (Switzerland)
Sanofi S.A. (France)
