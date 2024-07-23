Yogurt Powder Market size is estimated USD 497.96 Mn. to grow at a CAGR of 6.92% for 2030 according to Stellar Market Research
As per Stellar Market Research, the Yogurt Powder Market size was valued at USD 311.73 Mn in 2023 and market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.92% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 497.96 Mn. By 2030.
Yogurt Powder Market is growing globally driven by health awareness, convenience, and product innovations. Recently, EPI Ingredients introduced organic yogurt powder, meeting organic market demands with functional benefits. Also, FDA's approval for yogurt's diabetes prevention claim enhances market credibility and consumer appeal.
North America leads with strong consumer awareness and infrastructure support. Also, Europe are growing market driven by health-conscious consumer trends and technological advancements. Asia Pacific emerging market due to adoption of Western dietary habits and rising health awareness. As demand increases across regions and applications the market is drive for continued expansion and innovation in functional dairy products.
Yogurt Powder Market Segmentation:
By Product
Skimmed
Semi-Skimmed
Whole
By Flavor
Plain
Flavored
By Application
Food and Beverage Industry
Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements
Cosmetics and Personal Care Products
By Distribution channel
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets,
Convenience Stores,
Online Retailing,
Specialty Stores,
Yogurt Powder Market Key Industry:
Lyo-San Inc. (Canada)
Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc. (USA)
Epi Ingredients (France)
Kerry Group (Ireland)
MSK Ingredients Ltd. (Australia)
Easiyo Products Limited (New Zealand)
