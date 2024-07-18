Smartphone Sensors Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21 % from 2024 to 2030
Smartphone Sensors Market size was valued at USD 83.5 Billion in 2023 and the total Smartphone Sensors revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 309.7 Billion by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 18, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market Research, Smartphone Sensors Market size was valued at USD 83.5 Billion in 2023 and the total Smartphone Sensors revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 309.7 Billion by 2030.
The use of image sensors for smartphones has been on the rise, and companies such as Sony and Samsung are the front runners in the Smartphone Sensors Industry. In July 2022, Sony announced the development of a new 100 MP CMOS sensor that seen on upcoming mid-range smartphones.
In January 2023, Samsung Electronics launched its new MICRO LED, Neo QLED, and Samsung OLED product lines, along with lifestyle products and accessories, before CES® 2023.
Apple Inc. is a multinational American technology business with its main office in Cupertino, California. Apple is the largest corporation in the world as of March 2023.
In September 2022, Comcast and Samsung Electronics collaborated to enhance 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) technologies, using CBRS and 600 MHz spectrum to improve 5G connectivity for Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers across the U.S.
In October 2022, Huawei launched new antenna solutions, including the Maxwell platform and X2 antenna series, to accelerate 5G deployment by enhancing antenna and setup capabilities.
Smartphone Sensors Market Segmentation
By Mobile Type:
Standard Smart Phones
Rugged Smartphone’s
Others
By Application:
Image Sensors [CCD and CMOS]
Biometric Sensors [Fingerprint Sensors, Face Recognition, Iris Scanners]
Accelerometer
Gyroscope
Magnetometer
GPS
Others
Smartphone Sensors Market ’s Key Players
Sony Corporation
Samsung Electronics
OmniVision Technologies
STMicroelectronics
Bosch Sensortec
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
Inertial Sensors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period. Global Inertial Sensors Market is expected to reach US$ 15.84 Bn. by 2029.
Underwater Acoustic Communication Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. Underwater Acoustic Communication Market is expected to reach US$ 7.18 Bn. by 2030.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
