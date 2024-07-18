Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.62 % From 2024-2031.
The Global Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market is valued at US$ 380.58 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 3,496.11 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 28.62 % during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing epidemiology by leveraging advanced computational techniques like machine learning and deep learning. This innovation allows epidemiologists to connect vast datasets from sources such as electronic health records, social media, and environmental data for disease surveillance and outbreak prediction.
By detecting early patterns indicative of disease emergence, AI facilitates rapid response efforts crucial for containing infectious diseases. Moreover, AI models excel in identifying complex relationships among demographic, behavioral, and environmental factors, shedding light on disease risk factors and enabling targeted interventions.
Furthermore, AI enhances epidemiological research through predictive modeling, forecasting disease spread and evaluating the impact of public health policies. This capability aids decision-makers in allocating resources effectively. Additionally, AI supports personalized medicine by analyzing individual-level data to tailor prevention and treatment strategies. Beyond individual applications, AI fosters data integration from disparate sources, enhancing the quality and completeness of epidemiological data. This integration strengthens analyses and provides comprehensive insights critical for improving population health outcomes. In essence, AI's integration into epidemiology accelerates research, enhances decision-making precision, and empowers interventions that safeguard public health on a broader scale.
List of Prominent Players in the Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market:
• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation,
• Cerner Corporation (Oracle),
• Epic Systems Corporation,
• eClinicalWorks LLC,
• Alphabet Inc.,
• Komodo Health,
• Microsoft Corporation,
• Meditech,
• Predixion Software,
• Siemens Healthineers AG,
• Intel Corporation,
• Bayer Healthcare,
• Artificial Intelligence for Medical Epidemiology (AIME),
• Cardiolyse,
• SAS Institute, Inc
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The adoption of AI in epidemiology and disease surveillance is emerging as a key driver for the Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market. This trend is fueled by the increasing focus on monitoring and managing infectious and chronic diseases using AI technologies. These advancements are enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of epidemiological data analysis, leading to improved disease prediction, prevention, and control measures. Furthermore, the need for secure and efficient AI-powered health solutions to mitigate data breaches is accelerating the adoption of AI in epidemiology.
Additionally, the technology and service provider industries are planning to invest more into AI technologies to enhance the efficiency of epidemiological data analysis, improve disease prediction and control, and develop secure AI-powered health solutions. As healthcare research intensifies, the demand for AI in epidemiology grows, particularly in laboratories where AI supports extensive data analysis and accelerates insights.
Challenges:
The adoption of AI in epidemiology faces several challenges that hamper its widespread implementation. Regulatory complexities in the heavily regulated healthcare and epidemiology sectors, coupled with high costs associated with research and implementation, pose significant barriers. Additionally, there is reluctance among healthcare professionals and epidemiologists due to concerns about the reliability, interpretability, and risks associated with AI technologies. Addressing these challenges will be crucial for realizing the full potential of AI in transforming epidemiological research and public health practices.
Regional Trends:
North America, particularly the United States, stands at the forefront of advancing AI technologies in healthcare and epidemiology. In 2021, businesses in the U.S. significantly increased their research and development spending, totaling $602 billion, as reported by the National Center for Science and Engineering Statistics. This robust investment underscores the region's commitment to innovation. Federal authorities in North America, especially in the U.S., have fostered a supportive regulatory environment that encourages the use of AI in epidemiology and public health management, further propelling market growth. Moreover, North America benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure, including sophisticated health information systems and extensive research facilities, which facilitate the integration and analysis of diverse epidemiological data using AI technologies. Both public and private sectors in the region continue to make substantial investments and collaborate on AI-driven healthcare initiatives, thereby accelerating the development and adoption of innovative solutions in epidemiology and beyond.
Recent Developments:
• In June 2024, Oracle has launched the Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant for ambulatory clinics in the US, featuring generative AI, clinical intelligence, and multimodal voice and screen-driven assistance. Integrated with Oracle Health Electronic Health Record (EHR), this unified solution streamlines workflows, enabling providers to focus entirely on patient care with features like clinical automation and conversation-based note generation, enhancing the doctor-patient experience at the point of care.
• In May 2024, Epic is spearheading a new initiative aimed at democratizing health AI validation. The initiative offers free and open-source tools that allow healthcare organizations, even those with limited resources, to validate any artificial intelligence model and continuously monitor its performance over time.
• In March 2024, Cognizant, a prominent global technology company, has launched an Advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab in San Francisco. The lab aims to drive innovation and develop intellectual property and AI-enablement technologies, thereby advancing the science and practice of AI.
Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market-
By Deployment:
• Cloud-based
• Web-based
By Application:
• Infection Prediction and Forecasting
• Disease and Syndromic Surveillance
By End-use:
• Government and State Agencies
• Research Labs
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Healthcare Providers
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
