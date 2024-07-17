Cod Liver Oil Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 145.30 Bn. by 2030.
The Cod Liver Oil Market size was valued at USD 94.12 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Cod Liver Oil revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 145.30 Bn. by 2030.
According to SMR, The United States has the World’s 12th highest obesity rate (36.5%) and is the most obese OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) Country. North America has dominated the Cod Liver Oil Market, which held the largest market share accounting for 47.2 % in 2023, the region is expected to grow during the forecast period and maintain its dominance by 2030. Asia-Pacific also has the fastest-growing region in the cod liver oil market in 2023.
In January 2022, Orkla Health, acquired Vesterälen Marine Olje AS
In January 2024, Wiley's Finest launched Cod Liver Oil+ in new formula packages that contain vitamin D, Vitamin E, and omega 3s EPA and DHA
In May 2021, Vesteraalens AS received the ORIVO certification
Cod Liver Oil Market Segmentation:
By Source
Atlantic
Arctic
Pacific
Others
By Form
Liquid
Soft Gels
Capsules & Tablets
By Application
Dietary Supplements
Pharmaceuticals
Nutraceuticals
Personal Care & Cosmetics
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Cod Liver Oil Market’s Key Players:
Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.)
BASF SE (Germany)
Nordic Naturals Inc. (California)
Croda International Plc (U.K.)
OLVEA Fish Oils (France)
GC Rieber (Norway)
Carlson Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
