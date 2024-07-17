Coffee Concentrate Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 6.22 Bn. by 2030.
The Coffee Concentrate Market size was valued at USD 3.42 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Paper Products revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 6.22 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 17, 2024 ) As per Stellar Market Research, Coffee Concentrate Market size was valued at USD 3.42 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Paper Products revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.92% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 6.22 Bn. by 2030.
North America has robust demand for convenient and high-quality coffee options with increasing popularity of brew coffee due to its convenience and flavour. Major players like Starbucks and Nestle have dominance due to its ready-to-drink options. Europe have steady growth due to evolving coffee culture and demand for speciality beverages, says Stellar Market Research. Asia-Pacific has dynamic and rapidly growing market, driven by urbanization and changing lifestyles, as per Stellar Market Research.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Coffee-Concentrate-Market/1942
Coffee concentrate market is boosting due to rapidly increasing demand for convenient coffee options. And shift towards health-conscious and are looking for products that offer functional benefits such as added vitamins, antioxidants or plant-based ingredients.
Coffee Concentrate Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Caffeinated
Decaffeinated
By Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Retail Platforms
Others
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Coffee-Concentrate-Market/1942
By Packaging:
Bottles
Pouches
Others
By Source:
Arabica
Robusta
Others
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Coffee-Concentrate-Market/1942
Coffee Concentrate Market’s Key Players include:
Starbucks Corporation (Seattle, Washington, United States)
Nestlé S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)
JAB Holding Company (Luxembourg City, Luxembourg)
Illycaffè S.p.A. (Trieste, Italy)
The Coca-Cola Company (Atlanta, Georgia, United States)
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (Burlington, Massachusetts, United States)
Suntory Holdings Limited (Tokyo, Japan)
Stellar Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Hair Loss Supplements Market size was valued at USD 1.47 Bn. in 2023. The total Hair Loss Supplements Market revenue is expected to grow by 11.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.1 Bn.
Vegan Egg Market size was valued at USD 1.92 Bn. in 2023 and the total Vegan Egg revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.38 Bn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
North America has robust demand for convenient and high-quality coffee options with increasing popularity of brew coffee due to its convenience and flavour. Major players like Starbucks and Nestle have dominance due to its ready-to-drink options. Europe have steady growth due to evolving coffee culture and demand for speciality beverages, says Stellar Market Research. Asia-Pacific has dynamic and rapidly growing market, driven by urbanization and changing lifestyles, as per Stellar Market Research.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Coffee-Concentrate-Market/1942
Coffee concentrate market is boosting due to rapidly increasing demand for convenient coffee options. And shift towards health-conscious and are looking for products that offer functional benefits such as added vitamins, antioxidants or plant-based ingredients.
Coffee Concentrate Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Caffeinated
Decaffeinated
By Distribution Channel:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online Retail Platforms
Others
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Coffee-Concentrate-Market/1942
By Packaging:
Bottles
Pouches
Others
By Source:
Arabica
Robusta
Others
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Coffee-Concentrate-Market/1942
Coffee Concentrate Market’s Key Players include:
Starbucks Corporation (Seattle, Washington, United States)
Nestlé S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)
JAB Holding Company (Luxembourg City, Luxembourg)
Illycaffè S.p.A. (Trieste, Italy)
The Coca-Cola Company (Atlanta, Georgia, United States)
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (Burlington, Massachusetts, United States)
Suntory Holdings Limited (Tokyo, Japan)
Stellar Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Hair Loss Supplements Market size was valued at USD 1.47 Bn. in 2023. The total Hair Loss Supplements Market revenue is expected to grow by 11.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.1 Bn.
Vegan Egg Market size was valued at USD 1.92 Bn. in 2023 and the total Vegan Egg revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.38 Bn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
Lumawant Godage
Tel: 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
Lumawant Godage
Tel: 9607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results