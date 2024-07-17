Electric Bike Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 83.25 Bn. by 2030.
The Electric Bike Market size was valued at USD 47.95 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Electric Bike revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 83.25 Bn. by 2030.
The Electric Bike Market size was valued at USD 47.95 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Electric Bike revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 83.25 Bn. by 2030.
Asia Pacific region held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to grow in the forecast period (2024-2030). As per Staller Market Research,
Queensland Government Launches $3 Million E-Bike Rebate Scheme (February 2023). The Australian state of Queensland unveiled a $3 million rebate scheme to encourage the adoption of electric bikes.
Ather Energy Raises $128 Million to Expand Electric Scooter Production in India (May 2023) Indian electric scooter startup Ather Energy raised $128 million in a funding round led by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and existing investors.
The Asia Pacific region leads the global electric bike market with China as the manufacturing hub and emerging markets like India, Vietnam, and Indonesia experiencing significant growth. Key manufacturers such as Giant, Merida, and Yamaha drive innovation and expansion, supported by strong manufacturing capabilities and a growing middle-class population.
Electric Bike Market Segmentation:
By Product
Pedelecs
Speed Pedelecs
Throttle on Demand
Scooter or motorcycle
By Propulsion Type
Pedal-assisted
Throttle-assisted
By Drive Mechanism
Hub motor
Mid-drive
Others
By Battery Type
Lead acid
Lithium-ion (Li-ion)
Others
By Application
City/Urban
Trekking
Cargo
Others
Electric Bike Market’s Key Players include:
Accell Group
Trek Bicycle Corporation
Currie Technologies
Evelo
Vintage Electric
Propella Electric Bikes
Damon Motors Inc
Stellar Market Research is leading Automotive and Transportation research firm, has also published the following reports:
Automotive Power Distribution Block Market size was valued at USD 7.61 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.90% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 9.95 Bn. by 2030.
Electric Tractor Market size was valued at USD 840 Mn. in 2023. The totalrevenue is expected to grow by 15.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 2261.76 Mn.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
