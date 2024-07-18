Drone Package Delivery Market worth $4,666 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 37.4%
Drone Package Delivery Market by Solution (Platform, Infrastructure, Software, Service), Type, Range (Short (50 km)), Package Size, Duration, End Use, Operation Mode - Global Forecast to 2030
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 18, 2024 ) The Drone Package Delivery market is valued at USD 693 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4,666 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 37.4% from 2024 to 2030. Technological advancement, Increasing use of drone for instant and same day delivery are some of the main reasons for market growth. The report on the drone package delivery market provides a detailed trend analysis from 2020 to 2030. It discusses industry and technology trends prevailing in the market and drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the market's growth.
Based on , the End Use Medical Aid segment is estimated to have the largest share from 2024 to 2030
Based on End Use, the drone package delivery market is segmented into Food Delivery, Retail Goods delivery, postal delivery, medical aid, precision agriculture, industrial delivery, weapon & ammunition and maritime delivery. The medical aid is projected to lead the market during forecast period. Recent developments have improved drone technology and made flying easier and convenient, which allows instant delivery of medical supplies including drugs and life support devices. The increasing regulatory supports in different regions that have led to the rise of drone operations in the handling of heath care logistics. The rising population’s need for faster access to medical solutions, particularly in inaccessible or have fewer health care facilities areas is fueling the market growth.
Based on Package Size the less than 2 Kg segment is estimated to have the largest share from 2024 to 2030
Based on the Package Size, the below 2 Kg segment is expected to hold highest share during the forecast period. The market growth of the segment is attributed to the increasing the need to transport small and many items at a faster and cheaper rate than conventional methods possible for documents, drugs among others. Drones offers a quick and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional delivery methods which enables access to remote areas and reducing congestion in urban settings. The demand for instant deliveries of below 2 Kg packages is driving the market growth.
Based on Range, the Short Range segment is estimated to have the largest share from 2024 to 2030
Based on the Range, the Short Range segment is expected to hold highest share during the forecast period. The market growth of the segment is attributed to the rising demand for instant package delivery. The quick delivery of small packages directly from one point to another which in turn eliminates the traditional means of transport reduces the traffic on the roads. These increases demand by both businesses and consumers for shorter delivery times mainly in towns which will eventually lead to increased adoption of short-range drone deliveries further drives the market growth.
Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show highest growth rate during the forecast period. Drone package delivery market in the Asia Pacific region is driven by increasing investment in deployment of drones, development of advanced technologies, and the demand for instant delivery. The problem of traffic congestion faced especially by countries like India and China due to high population density makes it difficult for people to get their basic needs like food, medicine among others. To cater this problem, the demand for innovative solution such as Drone delivery is rising for instant deliveries. The development and deployment of drone for various deliveries is driving the market in the region.
Key Market Players
Major players operating in the drone package delivery market are Alphabet, Inc. (US), Zipline International Inc. (US), United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (US), Wingcopter (Germany) and Matternet (US). These companies have solidified their market presence and reputation through effective business strategies. Their products have versatile applications, extensive product coverage, substantial market share, and diverse geographical use cases. These industry leaders provides their services and solutions in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Africa.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
