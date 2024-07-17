Small Caliber Ammunition Market worth $7.0 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.3%
Small Caliber Ammunition Market by Application (Military, Homeland Security), Caliber Type (9MM Parabellum, 5.56MM, 7.62MM, 12.7MM, 14.5MM, .338 LAPUA Magnum, .338 Norma Magnum), Bullet Type, Lethality and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 17, 2024 ) The Small Caliber Ammunition market is projected to grow from USD 5.7 billion in 2024 to USD 7.0 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2029. The report on the Small Caliber Ammunition market provides an analysis of the market from 2024 to 2029. It discusses industry and technology trends currently prevailing in the market, along with drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that influence the growth of the market. The Small Caliber Ammunition market in the Europe region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing war scenarios and conflicts in the region will drive the regional market growth in the upcoming years.
The small caliber ammunition market has witnessed several technological advancements over the years, mainly aimed at reducing the cost and weight of the ammunition. In addition to these advancements, the military sector focuses on increasing the range and lethality of ammunition, while the homeland security sector focuses on increasing its stopping power.
Based on Bullet Type, the Small Caliber Ammunition platform market has been segmented into Brass, Copper, Steel, and Others. The Brass segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, due to various advantages such as durability and reloadability over other materials. Brass casings extend the life of firearm chambers and barrels due to their corrosion resistance and the ability to endure multiple reloads which drives the small arms ammunition market.
Based on Application, the Small Caliber Ammunition market has been segmented into Military and Homeland Security. The Military segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. The increasing defense budgets due to rising international tensions and conflict has increased the demand for advanced small caliber ammunition in military forces. Military operations require a broader variety of specialized ammunition types which further drives the market.
Based on lethality, the lethal segment is projected to lead the ammunition market from 2024 to 2029. The increase in demand for small caliber lethal ammunition is attribute to the technological advancements in bullet design and materials to enhance lethality and performance through military modernization programs and expansion of homeland security capabilities. Lethal ammunition is a promiment requirement for military and homeland security globally, due to its definitive stopping power to neutralize threats effectively which further drives the low caliber ammunition market.
Based on Caliber, the 7.62mm segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR for the small caliber ammunition market from 2024 to 2029. The 7.62mm caliber is widely used due to its balance between range, accuracy, and lethality. Many military forces across the world have standardize the 7.62mm round for rifles and machine guns due to its reliable performance in diverse conditions. The small caliber ammo market is further propelled due to rising demand of 7.62mm ammo in modern combat scenarios due to its ability to penetrate modern body armor and cover materials.
Based on region, the European small caliber ammunition market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. European nations are heavily increasing their defense budgets in response to geopolitical instabilities and NATO obligations. The rise in procurement of military-grade ammunition is seen due to the rising defense expenditure in the region. The local manufacturers are expanding manufacturing capacities and incorporating advanced technologies to enhance production of small caliber ammunition which further drives the growth to the market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
