iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market is Growing with CAGR of a 12.19% from 2024-2031
The Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market is valued at US$ 1095.8 Million in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 2994.6 Million by 2031, with a CAGR of 12.19% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 17, 2024 ) InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis By Application (Research Products, Drug Development & Discovery, Cellular Therapy, Toxicology Screening, Personalized Medicine, Disease Modelling, Stem Cell Banking), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic institutes, Research Laboratories & CROs, Hospitals & Surgical Centers, Cell & Tissue Banks, Other End Users)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"
The iPSCs (induced pluripotent stem cells) Manufacturing Services provide specialized processes and technologies to produce, expand, and differentiate iPSCs for various applications in research, drug development, and therapeutics. iPSCs are adult cells, typically skin or blood cells, that have been genetically reprogrammed to behave like embryonic stem cells. This means they have the potential to develop into any of the 220+ cell types in the human body.
This makes them a valuable tool for regenerative medicine, drug discovery, and disease modeling. iPSCs have immense potential in regenerative medicine and cell-based therapies. They can differentiate into various cell types, such as neurons, cardiomyocytes, and pancreatic cells. These differentiated cells can potentially be used to replace damaged or diseased tissues, offering new avenues for treating conditions like Parkinson's disease, heart disease, diabetes, and spinal cord injuries.
iPSCs can be generated from an individual's own cells, allowing for the creation of patient-specific models and therapies. This personalized approach holds promise for tailoring treatments to a patient's genetic makeup, potentially improving efficacy and reducing adverse effects.
iPSCs provide a valuable tool for studying human development and organogenesis. They can differentiate into various cell types that mimic embryonic development stages, helping researchers understand how tissues and organs form. The market is expanding due to rising capital expenditures for stem cell-based research and the many benefits that induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) have over embryonic stem cells (ESCs).
List of Prominent Players in the iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market:
• I Peace Inc.,
• Lonza Group AG,
• Axol Bioscience Ltd.,
• FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc.,
• Pluristyx, Inc.,
• Ncardia,
• Cynata Therapeutics Limited,
• Evotec SE,
• Celogics Inc,
• Catalent, Inc,
• CCRM,
• Applied StemCell Inc. (ASC),
• RoslinCT,
• Takara Bio Inc,
• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc,
• Other Prominent Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
iPSCs offer the potential to generate patient-specific cell lines, enabling personalized therapies and treatments tailored to individual genetic profiles.
The growing interest in precision medicine drives the need for iPSC-based disease modeling and therapy development. iPSCs serve as physiologically relevant models for drug screening, offering a human cell-based platform that better predicts human responses to compounds compared to animal models. Accelerated drug discovery timelines and reduced costs associated with late-stage failures drive pharmaceutical companies to invest in iPSC technology.
Challenges:
Ensuring consistent quality and scalability while maintaining pluripotency and genetic stability remains a challenge. The production and maintenance of iPSCs, especially under GMP-compliant conditions, can be costly.
Regional Trends:
North America dominates the market. Leading in iPSC research and clinical trials, driven by substantial investments from both public and private sectors. Increasing focus on iPSCs for disease modeling and regenerative medicine, with supportive government funding.
FDA regulations influence development timelines and market entry for iPSC-based therapies. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region on account of rapidly expanding iPSC research and development capabilities, driven by government initiatives and investments in biotechnology.
Recent Developments:
• In Oct 2023, Sygnature Discovery declared a research partnership with Axol Bioscience, a company that specializes in human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).
• In Jan 2024 – FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, Inc., declared an agreement giving BlueRock Therapeutics (Cambridge, Mass.) the sole right to research, develop, and market a potential cell therapy candidate derived from iPSCs for the treatment of retinal disorders in humans. OpCT-001 is an iPSC-derived photoreceptor cell therapy for inherited retinal illnesses. BlueRock Therapeutics, a clinical-stage cell therapy firm and wholly owned independently run subsidiary of Bayer AG, exercised its option to exclusively license OpCT-001.
• In Feb 2024-- Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. said that it has signed a contract with Pluristyx Inc., a top supplier of equipment, services, and technology for the creation of cell treatments. Through the partnership, Charles River will have extensive access to distinct and well-characterized stem cell lines, such as superior induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and embryonic stem cells (ES cells), which will be useful research tools for the advancement of novel treatments.
Segmentation of iPSCs Manufacturing Services Market-
By Applications
• Research Products
• Drug Development & Discovery
• Cellular Therapy
• Toxicology Screening
• Personalized Medicine
• Disease Modelling
• Stem Cell Banking
• Emerging Applications
By End-user
• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
• Academic institutes, Research Laboratories & CROs
• Hospitals & Surgical Centres
• Cell & Tissue Banks
• Other End Users
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
