Silva Construction Answers Common Questions on Design-Build Construction
Silva Construction - a remodeling and construction company - answers some common questions about design - build construction.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 16, 2024 ) SAN PEDRO, CA: Silva Construction (https://silvaconstruction.com), a construction and remodeling company in the South Bay area of Southern California, recently took time to answer some common questions about Design-Build construction. The California construction company has been in the construction and remodeling business for over 40 years.
David Clarke, co-owner of Silva Construction, offered answers to some of the most common questions on the subject of Design-Build construction:
What is Design-Build Construction?
Design-Build is a method that allows homeowners to have one point of contact for both the design and construction phases of their project.
A Design-Build construction company can handle and oversee all aspects of a construction or remodeling project, from the remodeling or renovation design and plans, to the building permits, and construction.
Does a Design-Build Construction Company Oversee All the Sub-Contractors?
Yes. A Design-Build contractor like Silva Construction would manage all contracts with each company, such as material providers, subcontractors and equipment vendors. This method allows all elements of a project to be in coordination with one another and makes it less stressful for the homeowner.
What Types of Features Would a Design-Build Contractor Incorporate into the Planning?
A Design-Build contractor would work with the homeowner to develop detailed specifications for your project, including:
Appliances
Plumbing
Electrical
Heating and air conditioning
Wall coverings
Flooring
Countertops
Tile
Stonework
Decking
Windows
Doors
Roofing
Kitchen and bath remodeling
Outdoor living, including landscaping
And more… Just ask.
David Clarke and Brenda Silva are owners of Silva Construction, Inc., located in San Pedro, CA. The company has over 40 years of experience in remodeling construction, and serves Southern California’s South Bay area, including Westchester, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, Hermosa Beach, Palos Verdes Estates, Rancho Palos Verdes, Rolling Hills, Harbor City, Lomita, Torrance, and other select areas. Their blog can be seen at https://silvaconstruction.com/blog3/ and their website can be seen at https://silvaconstruction.com/. They can be reached at 310-831-6310.
