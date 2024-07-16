Sugar-Free Confectionery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.21 Bn. by 2030, according to Stellar Market Research
Sugar-Free Confectionery Market size was valued at USD 2.31 Bn. in 2023 and the Sugar-Free Confectionery revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.23 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 16, 2024 ) As per Stellar Market Research, the Sugar-Free Confectionery Market size was valued at USD 2.31 Bn. in 2023 and the revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.21 Bn. by 2030.
Sugar-Free Confectionery Market is expanding due to health-conscious consumer trends, technological advancements, and effective marketing strategies says Stellar Market Research.
Sugar-free confectionery includes sweets and candies made without regular sugars. Used in sugar-free confectionery are Aspartame, Sorbitol, Maltitol, Xylitol etc. Development of sugar alternatives representing sugar's taste and texture, marketing, Health Concerns are rising the demand for Sugar-free Confectionery Market. North America Dominance the sugar-free confectionery market in 2023.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Sugar-Free-Confectionery-Market/1979
Concerns about safety of artificial sweeteners like sucralose and aspartame hinder acceptance. Natural sweeteners like stevia are perceived as safer but are more expensive. Difficulty in replicating traditional confectionery taste and texture impacts consumer preference.
Sugar-Free Confectionery Market Segmentation:
By Product Type
Chocolate Confectionery
Candy Confectionery
Others
By Distribution Channel
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Convenience and Drug Stores
Online Platforms
Others
Sugar-Free Confectionery Market Key Players:
Abdallah Candies Inc.
Asher’s Chocolate Co.
Ferrero
Diabetic Candy.com, LLC.
Lily's Sweets LLC
Sugarless Confectionery
THE HERSHEY COMPANY
The Functional Chocolate Company
John's Healthy Sweets
Stellar Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
North America Industrial Sugar Market was valued at USD 15.34 Billion in 2023. North America Industrial Sugar Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6 % for 2030.
Confectionery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4 % during the forecast period. The fast-food market is expected to reach US$ 287.85 Billion in 2030 from US$ 218.74 Billion in 2023.
About Stellar Market Research:
Stellar Market Research provided detailed market research. They research many topics like Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Chemical and Material, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other sectors. The company provide numerous services i.e. consultancy, Market Intelligence, Syndicate Research etc. to help executives in any organization and consumers achieve their mission-critical goals.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
Lumawant Godage
Tel: 9607365656
Email us
