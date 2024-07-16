Liquid Dietary Supplements Market size is estimated USD 38.72 Bn. to grow at a CAGR of 8.74% for 2030 according to Stellar Market Research
Liquid Dietary Supplements Market size was valued at USD 21.54 Bn. in 2023 and the Liquid Dietary Supplements revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.74 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 38.72 Bn. by 2030.
Rising health awareness and proactive approach to disease prevention drive the Liquid Dietary Supplements Market.
North America dominated the Liquid Dietary Supplements Market. North America accounted for 36% of the global liquid dietary supplements market in 2023. Asia Pacific projected CAGR of 14% from 2024 to 2030. Growing demand for nutritional supplements due to health awareness and disease prevention. Recent Developments in this market, in May 2023 ChildLife Essentials launched an organic liquid elderberry supplement for kids' immune health and in May 2022 Vantage Nutrition acquired AquaCap, specializing in liquid-filled dietary supplement capsules.
Government regulation and safety testing, rise in fake supplements in the market and high costs due to premium ingredients and supply chain disruptions are critical challenges.
Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation:
By Product type
Children’s Liquid Supplements
Medical Supplements
Sports Nutrition
By Application
Bone & Joint Health
General Well-being
Heart Health
Immune Health & Digestive Health
Weight Management
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Key Industry:
Abbott
Nature's Bounty Co.
Herbalife Nutrition
Amway
KONINKLIJKE DSM
BASF SE
Pharmavite LLC
About Stellar Market Research:
Stellar Market Research provided detailed market research. They research many topics like Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Chemical and Material, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other sectors. The company provide numerous services i.e. consultancy, Market Intelligence, Syndicate Research etc. to help executives in any organization and consumers achieve their mission-critical goals.
