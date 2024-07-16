Wooden Toys Market is expected to reach USD 31.07 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.4 % as per Maximize Market Research
Asia-Pacific expected to dominate the market in forecast period with rapid growth. The consumers are preferring high quality wooden toys with higher disposable income. The knowledge of toys potentially aiding the child’s development is driving millennial parents to buy.
Increased parental awareness, innovative products, and popularity of some toys are driving the market. Wooden toys are sustainable and made from recyclable non-toxic material which is environmentally beneficial, along with its having no sharp edge, durability, and not easily broken makes it safe for challenges. It’s a home-based industry with some appeal to adults as well making it good opportunity in the market. Raw material shortage with environmental damage and artisans abandonment are some of the challenges presented by the market.
Focusing on innovative product development, manufacturing toys resembling plastic toys, and expansion of distribution channels are some of the market strategies that could be employed.
Wooden Toys Market Segmentation
by Product
Construction sets
Dolls
Miniatures
Vehicles
Collectibles
Physical activity
Puzzles
Others
by Age Group
5-15 Years
16-30 Years
31-35 Years
46-60 Years
61 Years Above
by Wood Type
Hardwood
Softwood
Wooden Toys Key Players:
ABAfactory
SHENZHEN Eagle Creation Toys Co., Ltd
Aero-motion Inc
Fame (USA) products Inc
Woodland magic imports
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Wooden Boxes Market size was valued at US$ 9.53 Bn. in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 7.1% through 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 15.40 Bn.
Wooden Eyewear Market is expected to reach USD 65.24 Bn at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2029.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
