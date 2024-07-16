Smart Warehousing Market Size, Share, Top Emerging Trends, Growth and Business Opportunities 2028
Top Companies Covered in Smart Warehousing Market are Oracle ( US), SAP (Germany), Manhattan (US), PSI Logistics (Germany), PTC (US), Tecsys (Canada), Reply (Italy), IBM (US), Infor (US), Korber (Germany), Generic (France), Microlistics (Australia).
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 16, 2024 ) According to a research report "Smart Warehousing Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (AI & Analytics, Robotics & Automation), Application (Inventory Management, Predictive Analytics), Warehouse Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" published by MarketsandMarkets, the smart warehousing market is projected to grow from USD 20.4 billion in 2023 to USD 40.5 billion by 2028, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during the forecast period. The smart warehousing market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to various business drivers like the emergence of multi-channel distribution networks, and the rising focus on green initiatives and sustainability to minimize waste. The dynamic nature and globalization of supply chain networks is also accountable for driving the market’s growth.
By services, managed services to register for the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The services segment of the smart warehousing market is growing rapidly. The managed services are vital in properly functioning smart warehousing solutions. Managed services provide all the required skillsets to maintain and upgrade the solutions, which is of utmost importance in the smart warehousing or positioning environment. All client’s pre-and post-deployment questions and needs are taken care of through the managed services unit. Organizations mostly outsource such services to offer clients on-time delivery and an enhanced experience.
By technology, Robotics & Automation to register for the highest market size during the forecast period
The smart warehousing market is experiencing a transformative wave driven by Robotics & Automation technologies. The adoption of autonomous robots, such as AGVs (Automated Guided Vehicles) and AMRs (Autonomous Mobile Robots), is streamlining warehouse operations by automating material handling, inventory management, and order fulfillment processes. This not only reduces labor costs but also enhances accuracy and speed, making it a compelling choice for businesses striving to meet the rising e-commerce demands.
By region, Asia Pacific accounted for highest growth rate during forecast period
Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for the smart warehousing market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the tremendous growth of the eCommerce and manufacturing industries in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan. China is a key contributor to the growth of the smart warehousing market in Asia Pacific owing to its huge industrial and manufacturing sector, whereas India is the fastest-growing market during the forecast year.
Some major players in the smart warehousing market include Manhattan Associates (US), Korber (Germany), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Tecsys (Canada), PSI Logistics (Germany), PTC (US), Reply (Italy), Infor (US), IBM (US), Blue Yonder (US), Generix Group (France), Microlistics (Australia), ABB (Switzerland), Microsoft (US), Epicor (US), Made4net (US), Mantis (US), Softeon (US), Synergy Logistics (US), E2open (US), Vinculum (India), Mecalux (Spain), SSI Schaefer (US), WareIQ (India), Foysonis (India), Increff (India), Locus Robotics (US), ShipHero (US), Cin7 (US), EasyEcom (India), Unicommerce (India), and IAM Robotics (US).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
