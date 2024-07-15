Hemps Seed Oil Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.55% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 198.67 Mn. by 2030.
As per Stellar Market Research, Hemps Seed Oil Market size was valued at USD 92.45 Mn. in 2023 and the total Global Hemps seed oil revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.55% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 198.67 Mn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 15, 2024 ) North America held dominance in 2023 for Hemps Seed Oil Market. Europe has growth trends over period of (2024-2030) in Hemp Seed Oil Market.
France accounts for over 60% of EU production, Germany contributes 17% and The Netherlands holds a 5% share of EU production, says Stellar Market Research.
India's Market Projections include, plant-based meat market is projected to grow from $283 million to $880 million by 2030 Along with, plant-based milk market is expected to increase from $59 million to $244 million by 2030 and 77% of Indian consumers are open to exploring plant-based meat products, showing a significant acceptance among early adopters.
Hemps Seed Oil Market Segmentation:
By Nature:
Organic
Conventional
By Type:
Cold-pressed
Refined
By Distribution Channel:
B2B
B2C
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online
Others
Hemps Seed Oil Market’s Key Players include:
Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods - Canada
Hemp Oil Canada - Canada
Canopy Growth Corporation - Canada
Isodiol International Inc. - Canada
Elixinol Global Limited - Australia
CV Sciences Inc. - USA
Nutiva Inc. - USA
Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. - Canada
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well
as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and
communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other
manufacturing sectors.
