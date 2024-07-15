Human Resources Software Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.55% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 40.55 Bn. by 2030.
As per Stellar Market Research, Human Resources Software Market size was valued at USD 18.87 Bn. in 2023 and the total Human Resources Software Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.55% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 40.55 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 15, 2024 ) North America dominated the market and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period (2024 - 2030) with an increasing CAGR.
According to the STELLAR Analysis, there were 6.5 million business establishments in the U.S. with between 1 and 299 employees. 50 percent of SMBs use HR management software, it is estimated that around 3.2 million SMBs in the U.S. are expected to use these programs.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Human-Resources-Software-Market/1881
North America has widely adopted contemporary technology, including cloud-native solutions, making it easier to integrate analytics into HRM systems. Advances in machine learning, AI, and predictive analytics are facilitating this integration. AI-powered chatbots in HR software are now commonly used to handle employee inquiries about leave policies and pay scales.
Human Resources Software Market Segmentation:
By Deployment Mode
Cloud
On Premise
By Organization Size
Small and Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
By Application
IT and Telecommunication
BFSI
Government
Healthcare
Retail
Others
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Human-Resources-Software-Market/1881
Human Resources Software Market’s Key Players include:
ADP (Automatic Data Processing)
Oracle Corporation
Workday, Inc
IBM Corporation
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
Paychex, Inc
Mercer
Aon plc
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Human-Resources-Software-Market/1881
Stellar Market Research is leading Aerospace & Defence research firm, has also published the following reports:
Electronic Flight Bag Market size was valued at USD 2.89 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 5.42 Bn. by 2030.
Aircraft Gears Market size was valued at USD 340 Mn. in 2023 and the total size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.92% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 416 Mn. by 2030.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C
research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well
as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and
communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other
manufacturing sectors.
