As per Stellar Market Research, Pearl Jewelery Market size was valued at USD 11.8 Bn. in 2023 and the total Pearl Jewelery revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 31.9 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 15, 2024 ) North America witnessed highest market share in 2023 and continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region is a prominent hub for luxury and fashion, driving demand for premium pearl jewelry across various demographics.
Vintage-inspired designs, particularly those influenced by Art Deco and Victorian styles, are trending among consumers. Increasingly eco-conscious, consumers are favoring sustainable and ethically sourced jewelry. Brands like The Pearl Source and Honora Pearls are noted for their commitment to sustainable practices. Design preferences vary regionally, with California favouring bohemian styles and urban centers like New York and Chicago preferring sleek and contemporary designs.
Pearl Jewelery Market Segmentation:
By Type
Necklace
Earrings
Rings
Others
By Pearl Nature
Cultured
Natural
By Material
Gold
Silver
Others
By Distribution Channel
Offline Channels
Online Channels
Pearl Jewelery Market’s Key players include:
Tiffany & Co. (New York, USA)
Harry Winston (New York, USA)
David Yurman (New York, USA)
Galatea (San Dimas, California, USA)
Mastoloni Pearls (New York, USA)
Anna Hu (New York, USA)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C
research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well
as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and
communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other
manufacturing sectors.
