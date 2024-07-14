Second Hand Apparel Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.59% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 121.99 Billion by 2030.
As per Stellar Market Research, Second Hand Apparel Market size was valued at USD 53.18 Billion in 2023 and the total Second Hand Apparel Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.59% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 121.99 Billion by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 14, 2024 ) North America held the largest share in the second-hand clothing market and is expected to see an increasing CAGR through the forecast period.
Accessibility and low cost as well as Changing lifestyle and fashion preferences are the drivers of this market. Rapid adoption of online shopping platforms for second-hand clothing also drives the market.
Market Growth Factors in the US and Canada include Environmental concerns, Cost savings and Desire for unique fashion items.
Significant growth observed in the second-hand apparel market in the United States and Canada.
Second Hand Apparel Market Segmentation:
By Product Type
Dresses & Tops
Shirts & T-shirts
Sweaters
Coats & Jackets
Jeans & Pants
Others
By Distribution Channel
Wholesalers/Distributors
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Multi-Brand Stores
Independent Small Stores
Departmental Stores
Online Retailers
Others
Second Hand Apparel Market’s Key Players include:
Rendered (Clothing)
ThredUP
The RealReal
Tradesy
Buffalo Exchange
Mercari
3BS Liquidators
GLOSET LL
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C
research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well
as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and
communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other
manufacturing sectors.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C
research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well
as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and
communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other
manufacturing sectors.
