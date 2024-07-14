Vegetable Puree Market size is estimated USD 17100.52 Mn. to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% for 2030 according to Stellar Market Research
As per Stellar Market Research, the Vegetable Puree Market size was valued at USD 12349.26 Mn. in 2023 and revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 17100.52 Mn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 14, 2024 ) Vegetable Purees, which are thicker than juices, are made by crushing and blending cooked vegetables into a smooth consistency. These purees retain the nutrients, taste, and color of the original vegetables, making them popular in baby foods, soups, sauces, and bakery items.
Popularity of tomato puree in Europe and the growing baby food market in China show the diverse applications and opportunities within this market. In India, rising prices of fresh food have increased the demand for tomato puree and frozen vegetables. For example, in Delhi, tomato prices rose by 304% from Rs. 26.4 to Rs. 106.91 per kilogram in August 2023, leading to a 300% increase in tomato puree sales and a 50% rise in frozen vegetable demand says Stellar Market Research.
Vegetable Puree Market Segmentation:
By Product Type
Single Vegetable Purees
Carrot Puree
Tomato Puree
Pumpkin Puree
Spinach Puree
Sweet Potato Puree
Others
Mixed Vegetable Purees
By Application
Baby Food
Beverages
Soups and Sauces
Dairy Products
Others
By Distribution Channels
Offline
Supermarket/Hypermarket
Grocery Stores
Others
Online
Key Players in the Vegetable Puree Market:
Del Monte Foods Inc. (US)
Ingredion Incorporated (US)
Ariza BV (Netherlands)
BRF S.A. (Netherlands)
Nikken Foods Co. Ltd. (Japan)
About Stellar Market Research:
Stellar Market Research provided detailed market research. They research many topics like Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Chemical and Material, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other sectors. The company provide numerous services i.e. consultancy, Market Intelligence, Syndicate Research etc. to help executives in any organization and consumers achieve their mission-critical goals.
