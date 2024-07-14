Satellite Propulsion System Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR Of 11.78% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 24.27 Bn. by 2030.
As per Stellar Market Research, Satellite Propulsion System Market size was valued at USD 11.13 Bn. in 2023 and the total Satellite Propulsion System revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR Of 11.78% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 24.27 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 14, 2024 ) North America, especially the U.S., leads the market due to strong space technology infrastructure. Due to established space agencies like NASA and private companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin and Boeing. Significant contribution of NASA’s Solar Propulsion project boosts market growth.
Satellite Propulsion System market is experiencing robust growth driven by increasing demand for reliable CubeSat solutions and significant investments from government and private sectors.
Technological advancements in chemical, electric, nuclear and solar propulsion are revolutionizing space operations. Electric propulsion systems, noted for their efficiency and cost-effectiveness, are particularly promising.
Satellite Propulsion System Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Non-Chemical Propulsion
Chemical Propulsion
By Class of Orbit:
Elliptical
GEO
LEO
MEO
By End-User:
Civil and Earth Observation
Government and Military
Commercial
Satellite Propulsion System Market’s Key Players include:
Aerojet Rocketdyne (El Segundo, California, USA)
Boeing Defense, Space & Security (Arlington, Virginia, USA)
Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems (Dulles, Virginia, USA)
Lockheed Martin Space Systems (Denver, Colorado, USA)
Rocketdyne (Canoga Park, California, USA)
Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. (Broomfield, Colorado, USA)
