Graphene Oxide Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 14.22 Bn. by 2030.
As per Stellar Market Research, Graphene Oxide Market size was valued at USD 2.01 Bn. in 2023 and the revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 14.22 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 13, 2024 ) North America leads the Graphene Oxide Market due to its use in high composites for aerospace, automotive and defence industries to create lightweight components without compromising safety.
As United States is the most technologically advanced and industrially developed country in North America, it holds over half of the region’s market share. China is the main contributor to Asia-Pacific market, it is major source of graphite and other materials for graphene extraction.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Graphene-Oxide-Market/1909
China boasts one of the largest production bases for electronics and due to high demand for electronics products such as smartphones, OLED, TVs, and tablets drives the consumer electronics segment of the market.
Retail sales of household appliances and consumer electronics in China reached nearly CNY 61 billion (USD 8.52 billion) in April 2023.
Graphene Oxide Market Segmentation:
By Product
Graphene Nanoplatelets
Graphene Oxide
Reduced Graphene Oxide
Monolayer Graphene
Bulk Graphene
Others
By Application
Paints & Coatings
Electronic Components
Composites
Batteries
Solar Panels
Others
By End-Use
Automotive
Medical
Aerospace
Defence
Concrete Industry
Tires
Others
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Graphene-Oxide-Market/1909
Graphene Oxide Market’s Key Players include:
Graphenea
Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.
Haydale Graphene Industries plc
Angstron Materials
ACS Material LLC
Abalonyx AS
Versarien plc
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Graphene-Oxide-Market/1909
Stellar Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Baby Stroller and Pram Market size was valued at USD 3.11 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Baby Stroller and Pram revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 4.45 Bn. by 2030.
Home Textile Market size was valued at USD 121.61 Bn. in 2023 and the Home Textile revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 193.4 Bn. by 2030
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C
research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well
as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and
communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other
manufacturing sectors.
As United States is the most technologically advanced and industrially developed country in North America, it holds over half of the region’s market share. China is the main contributor to Asia-Pacific market, it is major source of graphite and other materials for graphene extraction.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Graphene-Oxide-Market/1909
China boasts one of the largest production bases for electronics and due to high demand for electronics products such as smartphones, OLED, TVs, and tablets drives the consumer electronics segment of the market.
Retail sales of household appliances and consumer electronics in China reached nearly CNY 61 billion (USD 8.52 billion) in April 2023.
Graphene Oxide Market Segmentation:
By Product
Graphene Nanoplatelets
Graphene Oxide
Reduced Graphene Oxide
Monolayer Graphene
Bulk Graphene
Others
By Application
Paints & Coatings
Electronic Components
Composites
Batteries
Solar Panels
Others
By End-Use
Automotive
Medical
Aerospace
Defence
Concrete Industry
Tires
Others
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Graphene-Oxide-Market/1909
Graphene Oxide Market’s Key Players include:
Graphenea
Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.
Haydale Graphene Industries plc
Angstron Materials
ACS Material LLC
Abalonyx AS
Versarien plc
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Graphene-Oxide-Market/1909
Stellar Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Baby Stroller and Pram Market size was valued at USD 3.11 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Baby Stroller and Pram revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 4.45 Bn. by 2030.
Home Textile Market size was valued at USD 121.61 Bn. in 2023 and the Home Textile revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 193.4 Bn. by 2030
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C
research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well
as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and
communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other
manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results