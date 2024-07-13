Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Market size is expected to reach USD 56.78 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.2 % over the forecast period.
As Per Stellar Market Research, Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Market Size was valued at USD 34.90 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 56.78 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.2 % over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 13, 2024 ) North America is leading the market due to significant growth driven by safety and environmental concerns. Also, they have adopted halogen-free and eco friendly flame which retardants due to strict EU environmental rules.
Rising demand for air travel in countries (China, Japan and India) of Asia-Pacific demand for safer aircraft components. Advanced flame-retardant systems are used for strict regulations and focus on passenger safety drive.
Market is trending due to growing focus on bio-based and halogen-free flame retardants, advancement in composite material, demand for lightweight, fire-resistant materials for new aviation technologies and industry collaboration says Stellar Market Research.
Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Market Segmentation
By Application
Interior Components
Exterior Components
Electrical and Wiring
Cockpit and Avionics
Others
By Plastic Type
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)
Polycarbonate (PC)
Others
By Type of Flame Retardants
Halogenated Flame Retardants
Phosphorus-Based Flame Retardants
Aluminum Hydroxide (ATH)
Magnesium Hydroxide (MDH)
Intumescent Flame Retardants
Others
Flame Retardants for Aerospace Plastics Market Key Players include:
Albemarle Corporation
Clariant AG
Huber Engineered Materials
ICL Group
Lanxess AG
RTP Company
SABIC
BASF SE
Stellar Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Baby Stroller and Pram Market size was valued at USD 3.11 Bn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 4.45 Bn. by 2030.
Home Textile Market size was valued at USD 121.61 Bn. in 2023 and the is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 193.4 Bn. by 2030
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C
research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well
as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and
communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other
manufacturing sectors.
