Hemp Fabric Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.37% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 114.7 Bn. by 2030.
As per Stellar Market Research, Hemp Fabric Market size was valued at USD 12.8 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Paper Products revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 32.37% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 114.7 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 13, 2024 ) Asia Pacific is key region in the global hemp fabric market, characterized by robust textile industry, high agricultural productivity and growing emphasis on sustainability. Countries like China, India, and Australia have a long history of hemp cultivation and textile production, providing a strong foundation for the development of the hemp fabric market in the region.
Asia Pacific has emerged as a major hub for hemp fabric production and exports, driven by factors such as favourable climatic conditions, abundant raw material availability, and a skilled workforce, in recent years, says Stellar Market Research.
Hemp fabric comes from the hemp plant stem (Cannabis sativa L.), a cannabis species. Hemp fabric is similar to linen, jute, flax, and bamboo, all obtained from plant stems or basts. So, these fabrics are collectively called bast fibers.
Hemp Fabric Market Segmentation:
By Raw Material:
Seeds
Fiber
Shivs and Stalks
By Source:
Conventional
Organic
By End User:
Women
Men
Hemp Fabric Market’s Key Players include:
Patagonia, Inc.
Hemp, Inc.
Hemp Traders
EnviroTextiles, LLC
Dunagro
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C
research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well
as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and
communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other
manufacturing sectors.
