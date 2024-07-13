Clean Meat Market Is to Reach USD 77.81 Billion 2032, Growing at a rate of 16.3 % To Forecast 2024-2032
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) estimates that the consumption of animal meat will rise by more than 70% by the year.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 13, 2024 ) Clean Meat Market Size Was Valued at 19.99 USD billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 77.81 billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 16.3 % From 2024-2032.
Pune, 13 July 2024: Clean Meat Market was valued at USD 19.99 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 77.81 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 16.3 %.
Cultivated meat, or cell-based meat, is produced using a technique that is identical to animal meat at the cellular level, making it safer, more reliable, and sustainable. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) predicts a 70% rise in animal meat consumption by the year, necessitating the expansion of the current livestock system. Technological advancements are needed to meet protein needs and meet the growing demand for alternative proteins. The cultured meat industry is experiencing significant growth due to environmental sustainability and stable meat supplies. The growing vegan demographic and animal welfare concerns are expected to drive the growth of cultured meat. While the market is in its infancy, research and development efforts are underway to enable large-scale production. Regulatory clearances and government support are crucial for gaining approval and facilitating the commercialization of cultivated meat.
Clean Meat Market Dynamics
Population growth is driving the clean meat market, enhancing animal welfare and safety. This growth is driven by demographic shifts and ethical and environmental concerns. Modern consumers prioritize meat without antibiotics, hormones, and foodborne illnesses. Cultured meat meets these preferences, and clean meat technology, utilizing cellular agriculture, reduces reliance on traditional methods, enhancing animal welfare and food safety.
Emerging Southeast Asian economies are experiencing a growing demand for clean meat due to high per capita meat consumption, substantial meat imports, and an expanding middle-class demographic. Cultured meat, a sustainable, locally sourced alternative, aligns with ethical and sustainable food preferences, enhancing food security and addressing environmental concerns. Clean meat producers can capitalize on this demand by expanding product ranges and exploring innovative formulations.
Clean Meat Market Regional Insights
North America is leading the cultured meat market due to its strong infrastructure, technological capabilities, favorable regulatory environment, and substantial investments from both the public and private sectors. This dominance is fueled by growing consumer interest in sustainability and ethical eating practices, with notable investments in cultured meat startups. North American consumers' preference for plant-based protein options aligns with the sustainable attributes of cultured meat. Regulatory agencies in the region are open to fostering innovation in the food sector, creating a conducive environment for cultured meat companies to thrive.
Clean Meat Market Segment Analysis
By Type:
Beef
Chicken
Pork
Seafood
Chicken, a globally popular meat, presents a significant opportunity in the meat market due to its widespread popularity and potential to meet the growing demand for animal protein. Traditional poultry farming raises environmental and ethical concerns. Chicken cultured meat production is simpler and cost-efficient, enabling easier scaling and cost competitiveness. Its diverse applications include nuggets, burgers, and sausages.
By End-use:
Burger
Nuggets
Sausages
Hot Dogs
Meatballs
By Distribution Channel:
Specialty Stores
Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
Online Retail
GLOBAL CLEAN MEAT MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Clean Meat's Key Competitors include:
Just Inc (US)
Biocraft, In (US)
Eat Just (Good Meat) (US)
Upside Foods (US)
Bluenalu (US)
Finless Foods (US)
Balletic Foods (US)
Appleton Meats (Canada)
Mosa Meat (Netherlands)
Multus Biotechnology (UK) and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Clean Meat Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the Clean Meat market in 2023?
What are the current trends in the Clean Meat market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Clean Meat market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Clean Meat market?
Who are the leading companies in the Clean Meat market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Clean Meat market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Clean Meat market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Clean Meat market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Clean Meat Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Clean Meat Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Clean Meat Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Clean Meat market?
Who are the leading companies in the Clean Meat market, and what are their product portfolios?
