Fast Food Market size was valued at US$ 784.24 Bn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.9% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 1096.22 Bn.
As per Maximize Market research, the fast-food size was valued at USD 784.24 Bn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.9% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 1096.22 Bn.
According to Maximize Market Research, the Fast Food Market is a dynamic and powerful sector within the global economy, driven by urbanization, hectic lifestyles, and consumer demand for convenience. The market continues to grow, particularly in regions like North America, dominated the global market with the share of around 35.3% in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030, and Asia Pacific with a 24.7% share in 2023. Developing markets such as China and India are showing huge opportunity for the fast food market in the future.
Key segments include Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), which accounted for 53% of the market in 2023, and Asian/Latin American food, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%. Major players dominate the market, but smaller chains are also gaining popularity. As the industry evolves, digital technology and delivery services are enhancing customer experiences and operational efficiency.
Fast Food Market Segmentation
By Product
Pizza/Pasta
Burger/Sandwich
Chicken
Asian/Latin American Food
Sea-Food
Others
By Distribution Channel
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)
Street Vendors
Home delivery
Others
Fast Food Key Players:
McDonald’s
Hardee’s
Pizza Hut
Domino’s Pizza
Burger King
KFC
Subway
Firehouse Subs
Auntie Anne’s
Starbucks
Wendy’s International
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
