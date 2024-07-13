Bee Venom Extract Market size is expected to reach nearly US$ 1.24 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4%, says Maximize Market Research
Global Bee Venom Extract Market size is expected to reach nearly US$ 1.24 Bn by 2030 with the CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
As per Maximize Market research, the Global Bee Venom Extract Market size is expected to reach nearly US$ 1.24 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
Bee venom, also known as apitoxin, is a colourless and bitter liquid used in apitherapy, which is the therapeutic use of products made by honeybees, including bee venom. One gram of bee venom requires almost 10,000 bee stings, making it significantly more valuable than gold.
Extensive use in the pharmaceutical industry for treating various diseases like cancer and AIDS. Technological advancements in extraction equipment facilitating easier venom extraction. Market has opportunities that expansion of bee venom applications in new therapeutic areas, increasing awareness and acceptance of apitherapy globally.
The extraction process can result in the death of honeybees if not handled properly. Europe is dominant market, expected to maintain a steady position due to extensive use in medical treatments. Limited availability of beehives in certain regions, particularly North America shows slower growth.
Global Bee Venom Extract Market Segmentation
by Form
Powder
Liquid
by Application
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetic & Personal care
Global Bee Venom Extract Key Players:
Bee Whisper
ApiHealth NZ Ltd
Fernz
Abeeco Pure
Citeq Biologics
Others
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
