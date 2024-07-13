Car Parts Aftermarket Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 335.67 Bn.
As per Stellar Market Research, Car Parts Aftermarket Market size was valued at USD 254.35 Bn. in 2023 and the total Car Parts Aftermarket Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 335.67 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 13, 2024 ) In 2023, North America held dominance as the leading player in the Car Parts Aftermarket Market. The growing trend of used vehicle sales is driving significant demand for automotive aftermarket products. Additionally, the need to replace vehicles and components over time is boosting market growth, especially in the U.S., where increasing consumer spending and a strong industry presence are key factors.
Europe stands out as the key revenue contributor in car Parts Aftermarket Market, attributed to its concentration of automotive OEM manufacturers and robust consumer purchasing power.
Car Parts Aftermarket Market Segmentation:
By Product:
Battery
Tire
Filters
Brake Parts
Lighting & Electronic Components
Body Parts
Exhaust Components
Others
By Application:
DIFM (Do it for me)
DIY (Do it Yourself)
OE (Delegating to OEM’s)
By Distribution Channel:
Wholesalers & Distributors
Retailers
OEMs
Repair Shops
Car Parts Aftermarket Market’s Key Players include:
Robert Bosch GmbH - Germany
Denso Corporation - Japan
Magneti Marelli - Italy
Tenneco Inc. - United States
Delphi Technologies - United Kingdom
Continental AG - Germany
ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Germany
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well
as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and
communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other
manufacturing sectors.
