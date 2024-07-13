Beetroot Powder Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 689.32 Mn. by 2030.
As per Stellar Market research, Beetroot Powder Market size was valued at USD 480.2 Mn. in 2023 and the total Global Beetroot Powder Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 689.32 Mn. by 2030.
North America hold dominance in Beetroot Powder Market due to its strong and established food and beverage sector. People in this region prefer natural and organic ingredients and this preference drives the market growth.
Awareness of beetroot’s health benefits such as nutritional content and potential to lower blood pressure helps to grow market.
Beetroot powder is derived from the vibrant red root vegetable known for its nutritional prowess which offers versatile solution in culinary and health spheres. This finely ground product is obtained through dehydration and grinding which serves as a natural food colouring and flavouring agent, known for earthy taste to a dishes, beverages and baked goods.
Rise in CVD (cardiovascular disease), Beetroot Powder Market is growing due to its use in healthcare and pharmaceuticals.
Beetroot Powder Market Segmentation:
By Form
Organic
Conventional
By Application
Food & Beverages
Nutraceuticals & Supplements
Cosmetics
Others
By Distribution channel
Online
Offline
Beetroot powder Market’s Key Players include:
Bioglan (United Kingdom)
NutraMarks Inc. (KAL) (USA)
Crystal Sweet (Turkey)
Natures Aid Ltd. (United Kingdom)
Layn Natural Ingredients (China)
NOW Foods (USA)
Bulk Powders (United Kingdom)
