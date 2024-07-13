The Baked Chips Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 14.68 Bn. by 2030.
As per Stellar Market Research, Baked Chips Market size was valued at USD 9.92 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Baked Chips Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.76% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 14.68 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 13, 2024 ) North America holds largest market share in 2023 for baked chips due to increased consumption of convenience food and health and fitness concerns.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Baked-Chips-Market/1918
Europe has second-largest market share for baked chips due to growing popularity for convenience meals and baked chips. Also, market of baked chips in Germany held largest market share, while the market of baked chips in UK increased at the fastest rate in European Union.
Baked chips are healthier than traditional fried chips and they are made from sliced vegetables or grains, seasoned and baked until crisp. Baked chips offer tasty and convenient snack option with reduced fat content and follows the trend towards healthier eating habits.
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Baked-Chips-Market/1918
Baked Chips Market Segmentation:
By Source:
Vegetable
Fruits
Cereals
Grains
Others
By Functionality:
Organic
Gluten-Free
Low Calories
Low Sodium
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Store-Based
Non-Store-Based
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Baked-Chips-Market/1918
Baked Chips Market’s Key Players include:
Popchips- USA
Frito-Lay - USA
Shearer's Foods - USA
Kettle Brand - USA
Calbee - Japan
Stellar Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Belarus Potato Chips Market was valued at USD 35.49 million in 2023. size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 % over the forecast period.
Potato Chips market was valued to be US$ 32.55 Billion in 2030, growing from US$ 24.08 Billion in 2024. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C
research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well
as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and
communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other
manufacturing sectors.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Baked-Chips-Market/1918
Europe has second-largest market share for baked chips due to growing popularity for convenience meals and baked chips. Also, market of baked chips in Germany held largest market share, while the market of baked chips in UK increased at the fastest rate in European Union.
Baked chips are healthier than traditional fried chips and they are made from sliced vegetables or grains, seasoned and baked until crisp. Baked chips offer tasty and convenient snack option with reduced fat content and follows the trend towards healthier eating habits.
For in-depth information on this study, visit the following link:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Baked-Chips-Market/1918
Baked Chips Market Segmentation:
By Source:
Vegetable
Fruits
Cereals
Grains
Others
By Functionality:
Organic
Gluten-Free
Low Calories
Low Sodium
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Store-Based
Non-Store-Based
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Baked-Chips-Market/1918
Baked Chips Market’s Key Players include:
Popchips- USA
Frito-Lay - USA
Shearer's Foods - USA
Kettle Brand - USA
Calbee - Japan
Stellar Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Belarus Potato Chips Market was valued at USD 35.49 million in 2023. size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4 % over the forecast period.
Potato Chips market was valued to be US$ 32.55 Billion in 2030, growing from US$ 24.08 Billion in 2024. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C
research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well
as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and
communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other
manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results