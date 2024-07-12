Membrane Chromatography Market worth $637 million by 2029 , at a CAGR of 14.7%
Membrane Chromatography Market Size, Share & Trends by Product (Cartridges, Capsules, Cassettes, Syringe Filters, Spin Column), Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity), Operation Mode (Flow Through, Bind Elute), Material (PES, Cellulose, Hydrogel) - Global For
The report "Membrane Chromatography Market by Product (Cartridges, Capsules, Cassettes, Syringe Filters, Spin Column), Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity), Operation Mode (Flow Through, Bind Elute), Material (PES, Cellulose, Hydrogel) - Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach USD 637 million by 2029 from an estimated USD 321 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2024 to 2029. Factors contributing to the growth of the global market include increasing R&D investments and funding in the biopharmaceutical industry, a growing development of biopharmaceuticals, and an increasing number of strategic alliances in the bioprocessing industry. However, limited use of membrane chromatography products for large-scale manufacturing is expected to hinder market growth.
The capsules, cassettes and cartridges segment accounted for the largest share of the product segment in the membrane chromatography market in 2023.
Based on product, the membrane chromatography market is segmented into capsules, cassettes and cartridges, syringe filters, filter plates, spin columns, membrane discs and sheets, and other consumables & accessories. The capsules, cassettes, and cartridges segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period. The largest share of the segment is attributed to the increasing demand for chromatographic techniques and advanced membrane chromatography products in the bioprocessing industry.
The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the membrane chromatography market.
Based on end user, the membrane chromatography market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, CROs and CDMOs, and academic and research institutes. The pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals such as vaccines and monoclonal antibodies due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases is anticipated to promote the growth of the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment in coming years.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2029.
Based on the region, the membrane chromatography market is segmented into six major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the membrane chromatography market owing to the increasing focus on the development of novel biopharmaceuticals, high government investments & funding for R&D, and the booming healthcare sector.
Key players in the membrane chromatography market include Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), 3M (US), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC. (US), Restek Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Microsolv (US), Cobetter (China), Regis Technologies Inc. (US), Nupore Filtration Systems (India), Sterlitech Corporation (US), Microlab Scientific Co., Ltd (China), Nantong Filterbio Membrane Co., Ltd. (China), Hahnemühle FineArt GmbH (Germany), BIOCOMMA LIMITED (China), Clinivex (Canada), Greyhound Chromatography and Allied Chemicals Ltd (UK), Membrane Solutions (China).
