Cinnamon Market is expected to grow at CAGR 7.83% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 1672.13 Mn.
Cinnamon Market size was valued at US$ 988.26 Mn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at CAGR 7.83% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 1672.13 Mn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 11, 2024 ) As per Maximize Market research, the Cinnamon Market size was valued at USD 988.26 Mn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at CAGR 7.83% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1672.13 Mn for 2030.
Maximize Market Research examine the Cinnamon Market. By product Ceylon Cinnamon holds 36.2% of the market share, with a projected growth of 6.1% CAGR. Cassia Cinnamon is growing at 6.4% CAGR, preferred for its strong flavour and affordability.
Asia Pacific dominates market with 41.1% market share and expects 7.9% CAGR for 2030, driven by high production in countries like Indonesia. North America shows growth with an expected 8.3% CAGR, driven by cooking innovations and consumer preferences for cinnamon infused products as per Maximize Market Research.
Residential usage accounts for 58.3% of the Cinnamon market, driven by cinnamon's popularity in enhancing food flavours. The commercial sector is growing rapidly at 9.76% CAGR, fuelled by demand in pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food industries.
Cinnamon Market Segmentation
by Product
Ceylon
Cassia
Saigon
Korintje
by Form
Quills
Chips
Powder
Oil
Others
by Application
Essential Oils & Aroma Therapy
Beverages
Bakery
Other Processed Food
Pharmaceutical
Cosmetics
by Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Online Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Others
Cinnamon Market Key Players:
C.F Saucer Company
First Spice Mixing Compan
EHL Ingredients
Bart Ingredients
Pure Ceylon Cinnamon
Ceylon Spice Company
Maximize Market Research is leading Food and Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Dried Spices Market - The Market size was valued at USD 13.91 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.19 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7%.
Black Pepper Market: Black Pepper Market size was valued at USD 1.94 Bn. in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.17 % through 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 2.95 Bn.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
