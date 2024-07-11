Innovative Military Battery Solutions: Market Overview and Future Outlook
Military Battery Market Size, Share, Trends & Growth Analysis by Type (Rechargeable, Non-rechargeable), Installation (OEM, Aftermarket), Application (Propulsion, Non-propulsion), Platform (Ground, Airborne, Marine), Composition, Voltage, Power Density and
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 11, 2024 ) According to a research report by MarketsandMarkets, the Military Battery Market is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2022 to USD 1.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1%. The rising demand for compact and high-power density rechargeable batteries is a major driving factor for this market.
Major Key Market Players
EnerSys (US)
GS Yuasa International Ltd (Japan)
Saft (France)
Exide Industries (India)
EaglePicher Technologies (US)
These companies focus on new product development, global expansion, and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the military battery market.
Key Market Segments
By Composition
Lead-Acid: Expected to lead the market with a projected growth from USD 496 million in 2022 to USD 605 million by 2027.
Lithium-Based: Includes lithium nickel manganese cobalt, lithium iron phosphate, and others.
Nickel-Based, Thermal, and Others
By Platform
Ground: Anticipated to hold the highest market share due to ongoing partnerships, investments, and new product developments.
Marine and Airborne
By Type
Rechargeable/Non-Rechargeable Batteries: Dominating the market due to their ability to be charged, discharged, and recharged multiple times, despite a higher initial cost compared to non-rechargeable batteries.
Regional Insights
Europe: Projected to grow at a rate of 4.2%, driven by the demand for advanced, energy-efficient, and lightweight batteries that offer enhanced safety and reliability.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
