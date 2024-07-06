Reusable Water Bottle Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024-2030) Trends, Statistics, Dynamics, Segmentation by Material, Distribution Channel and Region.
As Per Stellar Market Research, Reusable Water Bottle Market was valued at USD 10.35 billion in 2023. Global Reusable Water Bottle Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 % over the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2024 ) Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a 39.2% share in 2023. Low production cost coupled with large population in China & India helps market grow.
Nestlé S.A.'s partnership with Ecologic Powered by Jabil to create eco-friendly Vittel GO natural mineral water bottles from recycled materials, and companies such as Klean Kanteen are gaining popularity with Climate Neutral Certified products. The preference to BPA-free reusable plastic water bottles are in demand with recent health trends. Glass, copper, and stainless-steel bottles are also well liked due to contamination-free nature. Growing environmental concerns and sustainability concerns are driving the market.
Market Reusable Water Bottle Segmentation
By Material:
Glass
Stainless Steel
Plastic
Silicone
Others
By Distribution Channel:
Specialty Stores
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online
Reusable Water Bottle Market Key Players include
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)
Aquasana Inc. (Texas, United States)
Contigo (Chicago, IL)
HYDAWAY (OR, United States)
BRITA India (Karnataka, India)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
