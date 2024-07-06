Duty-Free Retail Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% for 2030, says Stellar Market Research.
As per Stellar Market Research, the duty-Free Retail Market was valued at USD 50.74 billion in 2023. Market size is estimated USD 93.35 Bn. to grow at a CAGR of 9.1 % over 2024 to 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2024 ) Duty-Free Retail Market expanding international tourism and Increased Air Routes in Asia.
India USD 135.07 million investment in Dholera International airport and also expected for 190-200 operational airports by 2040. Asia Pacific, Europe, Noeth America and Middle East & Africa regions are expected significant growth. USD 2.3 billion trips annually in the U.S., with 1.7% increase in domestic travel in 2020. Also, 53 duty-free shops across Canada at airports and land borders.
Duty-Free Retail Market growth has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Total airport revenues decreased by 35% and 90% in Q1 and Q2 2021 respectively. China International Travel Service (CITS) reported a reduction profit in Q1 2021. Currency rate fluctuations due to the COVID-19 pandemic create economic inflation impacts duty-free markets. Trade protectionism policies and trade conflicts between nations like Australia and US, China and other countries may impact Duty-Free Retail Market dynamics.
Duty-Free Retail Market Segmentation:
By Type
Perfumes
Cosmetics
Alcohol
Cigarette
Others
By Sales Channel
Airport
Onboard aircraft
seaport
Train stations
Others Duty-Free Retail Market Key Players:
China Duty-Free Group (China)
Lotte Duty-Free (South Korea)
The Shilla Duty-Free (South Korea)
Dufry AG (Switzerland)
DFS Group (China)
Asia pacific duty-free retail Market was valued at USD 46.41 billion in 2023. Global market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7.
Europe Duty-free Retail Market was valued at USD 21.05 billion in 2023. The Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 % for 2030.
About Stellar Market Research:
Stellar Market Research provided detailed market research. They research many topics like Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Chemical and Material, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other sectors. The company provide numerous services i.e. consultancy, Market Intelligence, Syndicate Research etc. to help executives in any organization and consumers achieve their mission-critical goals.
