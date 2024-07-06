Handbag Market: Faison’s Billion-Doller Industry is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82 % for 2030, says Stellar Market Research.
As per Stellar Market Research, the Handbag Market was valued at USD 68.24 billion in 2023 and the global size is estimated USD 108.30 Bn. to grow at a CAGR of 6.82 % for 2030.
Europe dominated the handbag market in 2023 with a market share of 38.7%, as per Stellar Market Research.
Europe dominated the handbag market in 2023 driven by high per capita income and strong presence of domestic brands. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% for 2030 as per Stellar market Research, fueled by rising youth population and increasing per capita income in countries like China and India. Global Handbag market is rapidly evolving with trends like smart bags, eco-friendly materials, and customizable designs. Key players are focusing on new collections, innovations, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen their market positions.
The handbag market faces competition from alternative products. Economic downturns and changes are impact on luxury handbag sales. For example, Gucci increased the price of its handbags by up to 9% in June 2020 to compensate for sales decline caused by COVID-19.
Handbag Market Segmentation:
By Product
Tote
Clutch
Satchel
Others
By Raw Material
Leather
Fabrics
Others
By End User
Men
Women
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Handbag Market Key Players:
Coach IP Holdings LLC (U.S.)
Louis Vuitton Malletier (France)
Chanel Ltd (France)
Guccio Gucci S.p.A. (Italy)
Prada S.p.A. (Italy)
Europe Handbag Market was valued at USD 23.00 billion in 2023 and the market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.51 %.
Instant Pot Market size was valued at USD 5.42 Bn. in 2023 and the revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.18% from 2024 to 2030.
About Stellar Market Research:
Stellar Market Research provided detailed market research. They research many topics like Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Chemical and Material, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other sectors. The company provide numerous services i.e. consultancy, Market Intelligence, Syndicate Research etc. to help executives in any organization and consumers achieve their mission-critical goals.
