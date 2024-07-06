The Canada Frozen Bakery Market Is to Reach USD 7.59 Billion By 2032, Growing at a Rate of 6.8 %. | IMR
Frozen bakery products have seen a surge in popularity due to changing lifestyles and the ease of availability. The rise in both conventional and frozen bakeries has adapted to the growing population's demands.
Pune, 5 July 2024: The Canadian frozen Bakery Market was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.59 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.8 %. Frozen bakery products have seen a surge in popularity due to changing lifestyles and the ease of availability. The rise in both conventional and frozen bakeries has adapted to the growing population's demands. These ready-to-eat and ready-to-bake options have become popular among those who prefer a quick and easy meal. Bread is the most preferred bakery product in Canada due to its high fiber and protein content, low-fat content, and low-fat content. To cater to Canadian obesity, market players are introducing gluten-free products to aid digestion and weight loss. The frozen bakery market in Canada is also experiencing substantial growth due to innovative technologies being implemented in the industry. Overall, the frozen bakery market in Canada is a growing trend.
Canada Frozen Bakery's Key Competitors include:
• PATISSERIE LA TABLE DOUCE
• Weston Foods Inc
• How Sweet It Is
• Pacific Dessertco Wholesale Inc
• General Mills Inc.
• BIMBO CANADA
• Rich Products Corporation
• Canada Bread Company
• Quality Is Our Recipe LLC
• FGF Brands and other major players.
Canada Frozen Bakery Market Dynamics
The demand for nutrition-rich bakery products is driving market growth in Canada, driven by factors such as increasing manufacturing companies, a well-positioned retail and service sector, and Western culture. Canadians enjoy numerous festivals, including kosher-friendly options like bread, desserts, cakes, pastries, and cookies. Market players are adding vitamins, minerals, and proteins to make these products more nutritious. The modern lifestyle and busy work schedules of Canadians also encourage the adoption of frozen bakery products due to their accessibility, long shelf life, and economic benefits. The growing awareness of gluten-free products and their role in aiding digestion and weight loss is a hot topic among the Canadian population. Market players are also launching segments in sugar-free and gluten-free frozen bakery products. Factors supporting the expansion of Canada's frozen bakery products include online services, traceability, and transparency of ingredients.
The growing demand for healthier, gluten-free, sugar-free, and high-fibrous bakery products is a significant opportunity for market players. The increasing number of obese and diabetic individuals in Canada is promoting the inclusion of nutritious food supplements in frozen bakery products. The Canadian population prefers low-fat, no preservatives, and environmentally friendly packaging over other options. Gluten-free frozen bakery items are popular among obese individuals as they aid digestion and reduce weight. Innovations in flour and starch ingredient flavors are also attracting consumers.
Canada Frozen Bakery Market Segment Analysis
By Product:
• Bread
• Pizza Base
• Cakes
• Batters
• Cookies
• Others
The bread segment is expected to lead the growth of the Canada Frozen Bakery Market during the forecast period.
The Canada Frozen Bakery Market is expected to grow primarily in the bread segment due to its high consumption among the Canadian population. Bagel and packaged slice bread are the most popular forms, with artisanal and craft bread being most popular among those aged 45-54. The average per capita spending on bread is around 98 Canadian dollars, indicating potential for market expansion.
By Source:
• Wheat
• Rye
• Barley
• Others
By Category:
• Gluten-Free
• Sugar-Free
• Conventional
By Consumption Type:
• Ready to Eat
• Ready to Bake
• Raw Materials
By Distribution Channel:
• Supermarket & Hypermarkets
• Bakery Stores
• Online Services
• Others
GLOBAL CANADA FROZEN BAKERY MARKET BY REGION
• NORTH AMERICA
o USA
o Canada
o Mexico
• EASTERN EUROPE
o Russia
o Bulgaria
o The Czech Republic
o Hungary
o Poland
o Romania
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• WESTERN EUROPE
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o France
o The Netherlands
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• ASIA PACIFIC
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Malaysia
o Thailand
o Vietnam
o The Philippines
o Australia
o New-Zealand
o Rest Of APAC
• MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
o Turkey
o Bahrain
o Kuwait
o Saudi Arabia
o Qatar
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
• SOUTH AMERICA
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Canada Frozen Bakery Market report are:
1. Which market segment dominated the Canada Frozen Bakery market in 2023?
2. What are the current trends in the Canada Frozen Bakery market?
3. What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Canadian frozen Bakery market?
4. What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Canada Frozen Bakery market?
5. Who are the leading companies in the Canadian frozen Bakery market, and what are their product portfolios?
6. What are the primary challenges that the Canada Frozen Bakery market may face in the future?
7. Which region had the largest share of the Canada Frozen Bakery market in 2023?
8. How is the regulatory environment influencing the Canada Frozen Bakery market?
Key Offerings:
• Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
• Canada Frozen Bakery Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
• Market Trend Analysis
• Pestle Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Industry Value Chain Analysis
• Ecosystem
• Regulatory Landscape
• Price Trend Analysis
• Patent Analysis
• Technology Evolution
• Investment Pockets
• Canada Frozen Bakery Market Segmentation
• Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
• Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Canada Frozen Bakery Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
• Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Introspective Market Research, a prominent Food and Beverage research firm, has released the following reports:
• Frozen Bakery Product Market: The Global Frozen Bakery Product market was valued at USD 25.17 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 39.18 billion by the year 2032, at a CAGR of 5.04%.
• Global Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market: Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 2.42 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.61 Million by the year 2032, at a CAGR of 6.55%.
