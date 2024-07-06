Frozen Food Market Is to Reach USD 510.06 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate Of 5.9% To Forecast 2024-2032
Food and beverages which are thoroughly processed, packed, and preserved by freezing following good commercial practices, which are further intended for consumption are called as frozen food.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2024 ) Global Frozen Food Market size was valued at USD 304.48 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 510.06 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.9%.
Pune, 05, July 2024: The Global Frozen Food Market was valued at USD 304.48 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 510.06 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.9%. Frozen food is food and drink that has been carefully processed, packaged, and frozen by good commercial practice and is intended for further consumption. Frozen meals are a very inexpensive and convenient way to include nutritious and healthy foods such as fruits and vegetables, protein and dairy, and whole grains. Chefs around the world benefit greatly from frozen foods because they provide superior quality and reduce labor and waste.
Frozen foods contain more minerals and vitamins because fresh foods lose them over time while freezing preserves and preserves nutrients. This is one of the main factors that attract as many consumers as possible to choose frozen food over fresh food. For example, a Deloitte survey of 2,000 adults found that while consumers may enjoy eating fresh food, they are aware of the huge amount of food waste and therefore choose frozen food because of its nutritional value and longer shelf life. According to the company's results, 57% of all adults between the ages of 18 and 34 reported that frozen vegetables are relatively better than fresh.
Frozen Food Key Competitors include:
Nestlé (Switzerland)
M. Smucker (USA)
McCain Foods (Canada)
Mondelez International (USA)
Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
Nomad Foods (United Kingdom)
CP Foods (Thailand)
McCormick & Company (USA)
Green Giant (USA)
OSI Industries, Inc. (USA)
Premier Foods plc (England)
Van den Berghe Foods (Netherlands)
Froneri International Ltd. (England), and other major players.
Frozen Food Market Dynamics
The number of working women in the world has grown tremendously. As the number of working women increases, it is difficult for them to cook or prepare fresh food every day. Fast-paced lifestyles and busy working hours also limit healthy eating, and thus the purchase of frozen foods is growing rapidly. Therefore, frozen products have a large share in this segment. As more women enter the workforce and lifestyle trends change widely, the demand for convenience foods is expected to grow rapidly, which will further boost the growth of the frozen market.
Online grocery shopping and new app launches are on the rise. Growing retail allows consumers to choose products according to their preferences. Because of the added features of convenience and versatility, consumers tend to shop online. With the rapid spread of internet and smartphone usage, the rapid digitization of retail can create lucrative opportunities for growth in a frozen market. Large manufacturers and companies can display and sell their frozen products widely using online shopping platforms.
Frozen Food Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Frozen Food Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. North America has dominated the frozen food market in recent years and is expected to grow tremendously during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the rapid growth of the frozen food market in the North American region are the rapidly increasing utility of such frozen foods, increasing urbanization, population growth, and increasing consumer awareness of convenience and ready-to-eat products. To cook the most important player in the frozen food industry is Nestlé USA, which continuously produces products for almost every category.
Frozen Food Market Segment Analysis
By Type
Raw Material
Half-Cooked
Ready-To-Eat
Based on the Type, the market is segmented into Raw Material, Half-Cooked, and Ready-To-Eat. Ready-to-eat is expected to dominate the Frozen Food Market during the forecast period. The convenience food segment is generally expected to dominate the growth of the frozen food market during the forecast period. The huge excess weight is due to hectic lifestyles and the convenience of frozen foods. Since these foods do not require preparation time and have a longer shelf life, consumers all over the world choose such foods again and again for some time. Frozen convenience foods and breakfasts are healthier eating options that make life easier during hectic routines and are thus much demanded by consumers of all age groups. In addition, health benefits, easy control of calorie intake, and wide availability of foods are estimated to contribute to the tremendous growth of this segment.
By Product
Convenience Food & Ready Meals
Meat & Seafood Products
Dairy Products
Bakery Products
Fruits & Vegetables
GLOBAL FROZEN FOOD MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Frozen Food Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Frozen Food market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Frozen Food market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Frozen Food market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Frozen Food market?
Who are the leading companies in the Frozen Food market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Frozen Food market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Frozen Food market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Frozen Food market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Frozen Food Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Frozen Food Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Frozen Food Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Almond Milk Market: Almond Milk Market Size Was Valued at USD 9.62 Billion in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 32.54 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 14.5% From 2024-2032.
Vegan Food Market: Vegan Food Market Size Was Valued at USD 19279.76 Million in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 45349.2 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 9.97% From 2024-2032.
