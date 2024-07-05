Deepfake AI Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2030
Report define, describe, and predict the deepfake AI market by offering (software and services), technology, vertical, and region.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, July 05, 2024 ) According to a research report "Deepfake AI Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, By Offering (Deepfake Detection & Authentication, Deepfake Generation, Services), Technology (GAN, NLP, Autoencoders, Diffusion Models, Transformers), Vertical and Region - Global Industry Forecast to 2030" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for Deepfake AI (AI) is anticipated to experience substantial expansion, ascending from a value of USD 564 million in 2024 to a substantial worth of USD 5,134 million by the year 2030. This growth trajectory reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.5% over the forecast period. This dramatic surge is being fueled by a number of causes. The primary growth driver is the rising concerns about the misuse of deepfake technology, which poses substantial dangers to digital identity and security, has fueled demand for enhanced detection and mitigation tools. Furthermore, fast advances in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, combined with widespread usage of digital media platforms, are driving innovation and broadening the application reach of deepfake technology across multiple industries. Furthermore, the rising interest in ethical uses of deepfakes for marketing and entertainment purposes is also fostering market expansion.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=256823035
Browse 250 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Deepfake AI Market - Global Industry Forecast to 2030"
By technology, generative adversarial networks (GANs) to register the largest market share during the forecast period.
Generative Adversarial Network is projected to hold the largest market share in the deepfake AI market during the forecast period. GANs have become the preferred technology in the deepfake AI business because of their distinct architecture and remarkable outcomes. These networks are made up of two competing components: a generator that produces fake content and a discriminator that attempts to discern between actual and fake content. This adversarial setting results in a continuous improvement cycle in which both components drive each other to become more complex. As a result, GANs can generate extremely realistic synthetic media, such as modified photos and movies that are often indistinguishable from real content. Their ability to learn and adapt from large datasets enables them to capture tiny nuances in facial expressions, voice patterns, and body movements, making the resulting deepfakes more realistic.
By vertical, media & entertainment segment is poised to account for largest market share in 2024.
The media and entertainment industry is expected to hold the largest market share in 2024 due to rising demand for synthetic media generation. Media producers and entertainment organizations are rapidly embracing generative AI-powered technologies to improve content creation, allowing for realistic simulations and adaptations of celebrities and historical figures. This sector's use of deepfakes enables cost-effective production, quick content generation, and the creation of personalized and engaging audience experiences. Furthermore, deepfakes are being employed in advertising campaigns and immersive experiences to increase viewer engagement and brand recognition. As digital content continues to witness increasing consumption, the media and entertainment industry will drive the expansion of the deepfake AI industry, affecting its dominance in terms of market share.
By region, North America to account for the largest market during forecast period.
North America is set to become the largest region in terms of market share in 2024 due to its excellent technological infrastructure, significant investments in artificial intelligence, and the strong presence of important industry players. The region is home to multiple major AI research universities and tech businesses including Veritone, Kairos, HyperVerge, PinDrop, TruePic, and ValidSoft, who are pioneering the development of powerful deepfake technology and detection tools. Furthermore, North America's strong legislative environment fosters innovation while addressing the ethical and security concerns linked with deepfake technology. This proactive regulatory approach, combined with strong consumer awareness and adoption rates of digital media, puts North America as a leading player in the deepfake artificial intelligence business.
The major players in the deepfake AI market include Synthesia (UK), Reface (Ukraine), Sentinel AI (Estonia), Pindrop (US), BioID (Germany), along with SMEs and startups such as D-ID (Israel), DuckDuckGoose (Netherlands), Q-Integrity (Switzerland), Sensity AI (Netherlands) and Kroop AI (India).
Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Deepfake AI Industry. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial market insights that will help your business grow.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=256823035
Browse 250 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Deepfake AI Market - Global Industry Forecast to 2030"
By technology, generative adversarial networks (GANs) to register the largest market share during the forecast period.
Generative Adversarial Network is projected to hold the largest market share in the deepfake AI market during the forecast period. GANs have become the preferred technology in the deepfake AI business because of their distinct architecture and remarkable outcomes. These networks are made up of two competing components: a generator that produces fake content and a discriminator that attempts to discern between actual and fake content. This adversarial setting results in a continuous improvement cycle in which both components drive each other to become more complex. As a result, GANs can generate extremely realistic synthetic media, such as modified photos and movies that are often indistinguishable from real content. Their ability to learn and adapt from large datasets enables them to capture tiny nuances in facial expressions, voice patterns, and body movements, making the resulting deepfakes more realistic.
By vertical, media & entertainment segment is poised to account for largest market share in 2024.
The media and entertainment industry is expected to hold the largest market share in 2024 due to rising demand for synthetic media generation. Media producers and entertainment organizations are rapidly embracing generative AI-powered technologies to improve content creation, allowing for realistic simulations and adaptations of celebrities and historical figures. This sector's use of deepfakes enables cost-effective production, quick content generation, and the creation of personalized and engaging audience experiences. Furthermore, deepfakes are being employed in advertising campaigns and immersive experiences to increase viewer engagement and brand recognition. As digital content continues to witness increasing consumption, the media and entertainment industry will drive the expansion of the deepfake AI industry, affecting its dominance in terms of market share.
By region, North America to account for the largest market during forecast period.
North America is set to become the largest region in terms of market share in 2024 due to its excellent technological infrastructure, significant investments in artificial intelligence, and the strong presence of important industry players. The region is home to multiple major AI research universities and tech businesses including Veritone, Kairos, HyperVerge, PinDrop, TruePic, and ValidSoft, who are pioneering the development of powerful deepfake technology and detection tools. Furthermore, North America's strong legislative environment fosters innovation while addressing the ethical and security concerns linked with deepfake technology. This proactive regulatory approach, combined with strong consumer awareness and adoption rates of digital media, puts North America as a leading player in the deepfake artificial intelligence business.
The major players in the deepfake AI market include Synthesia (UK), Reface (Ukraine), Sentinel AI (Estonia), Pindrop (US), BioID (Germany), along with SMEs and startups such as D-ID (Israel), DuckDuckGoose (Netherlands), Q-Integrity (Switzerland), Sensity AI (Netherlands) and Kroop AI (India).
Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Deepfake AI Industry. Speak to our analyst and gain crucial market insights that will help your business grow.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the ’GIVE Growth’ principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Rohan Salgarkar
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results