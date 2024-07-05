Agriculture Analytics Market Is to Reach USD 3.67 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate Of 12.4 % To Forecast 2024-2032
Artificial Intelligence has become one of the most important technologies in every sector, including education, banking, robotics, agriculture, etc. In the agriculture sector, it is playing a very crucial role, and it is transforming the agriculture indus
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 05, 2024 ) Pune, 04, July 2024: Global Agriculture Analytics Market size was valued at USD 1.28 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.67 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 12.4 %.
Agricultural analytics involves leveraging technologies like IoT, big data, and other analytical tools within the agricultural sector. It encompasses smart farming, a pivotal application of scientific advancements across agriculture, used extensively for optimizing practices such as irrigation and cultivation.
Various technologies such as IoT, remote sensing, GPS, and more are integrated into agricultural analytics to enhance decision-making. This approach aims to refine farming techniques, utilizing tools like drones and satellites for informed decision support. Rising food demands and the quest for arable land are expected to drive market growth. Urban farming's potential, where individuals cultivate vegetables locally, could further stimulate market expansion by ensuring community food security and safeguarding crops against environmental factors. Through the integration of big data and artificial intelligence, farmers can unlock greater potential, significantly boosting crop yields.
Additionally, agricultural analytics holds promise in addressing sustainability challenges in farming. By analyzing data on soil health, weather patterns, and crop performance, farmers can implement precise strategies for resource management, reducing environmental impact while enhancing productivity. This approach not only supports the efficient use of water and fertilizers but also promotes resilient farming practices in the face of climate change. As technology continues to evolve, the integration of advanced analytics into agriculture promises to revolutionize the industry, offering new avenues for sustainable food production and global agricultural development.
Agriculture Analytics Market Dynamics
Urban farming has gained global popularity, utilizing rooftop gardens and community plots to provide locally grown crops and numerous health benefits. By closely monitoring crops and adhering to regulations, urban farmers avoid chemical overuse, ensuring profitability and crop preservation. Digitalization supports modern farming practices, bolstering the agriculture analytics market.
Urban farming enhances environmental quality by improving air and reducing runoff, offering fresher products with lower transportation emissions compared to rural counterparts. Leveraging AI and big data optimizes crop efficiency, space use, and profitability, driving substantial growth in agriculture analytics.
Agriculture Analytics Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Agriculture Analytics Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. North America leads the agriculture analytics market, driven by technological advancements in traditional farming practices and enhanced farming techniques across the region. The widespread adoption of IoT sensors and big data on large farms has notably improved crop yields and operational efficiencies, fueling the demand for agricultural analytics. Furthermore, there's a growing emphasis among farmers, traders, and distributors on optimizing supply chain management to reduce waste and manage inventories more effectively. The presence of major industry players like Deere & Company, Trimble, IBM, Oracle, and Iteris further contributes to the robust growth of agricultural analytics in North America.
Agriculture Analytics Market Segment Analysis
By Component
Solutions
Services
Based on the component, the market is segmented into Solutions and Services. Solutions are expected to dominate the Agriculture Analytics Market during the forecast period. The solution segment is projected to lead the expansion of the agriculture analytics market. The increasing demand among agribusinesses to efficiently gather and analyze crucial farm data to enhance crop production and decision-making is the key driver for this segment's growth. Agricultural analytics solutions empower farmers to integrate diverse datasets, gaining valuable insights that boost crop productivity, thereby fueling market growth. The software segment, in particular, is poised for rapid development, driven by the capability of agricultural analytics software to streamline agricultural costs and transactions, as well as optimize the performance of various IoT devices.
By Deployment
On-Premise
Cloud-based
By Application
Farm Analytics
Livestock Analytics
Aquaculture Analytics
Others
GLOBAL AGRICULTURE ANALYTICS MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Agriculture Analytics Key Competitors include:
Deere & Company (US)
IBM (US)
SAP SE (Germany)
Trimble (US)
Monsanto (US)
Oracle (US)
Accenture (Ireland)
Iteris (US)
Taranis (Israel)
Agribotix (US)
Agrivi (UK)
DTN (US)
aWhere (US)
Conservis Corporation (US)
DeLaval (Sweden)
FBN (US)
Farmers Edge (US)
GEOSYS (US)
Granular (US)
Gro Intelligence (US), and other major players.
Key questions answered in the Agriculture Analytics Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Agriculture Analytics market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Agriculture Analytics market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Agriculture Analytics market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Agriculture Analytics market?
Who are the leading companies in the Agriculture Analytics market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Agriculture Analytics market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Agriculture Analytics market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Agriculture Analytics market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Agriculture Analytics Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Agriculture Analytics Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Agriculture Analytics Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Introspective Market Research, a prominent Agriculture research firm, has released the following reports:
AI in Agriculture Market: The Global Market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Agriculture Was Estimated at USD 2.69 Billion In the Year 2023 and is Projected to Reach A Revised Size of USD 16.71 Billion By 2032, Growing at A CAGR of 22.5% Over the Forecast Period 2024- 2032.
Digital Agriculture Market: The Global Digital Agriculture Market size is expected to grow from USD 18 billion in 2022 to USD 41.48 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2023-2030.
About us:
Introspective Market Research (introspectivemarketresearch.com) is a visionary research consulting firm dedicated to assist our clients grow and have a successful impact on the market. Our team at IMR is ready to assist our clients flourish their business by offering strategies to gain success and monopoly in their respective fields. We are a global market research company, specialized in using big data and advanced analytics to show the bigger picture of the market trends. We help our clients to think differently and build better tomorrow for all of us. We are a technology-driven research company, we analyze extremely large sets of data to discover deeper insights and provide conclusive consulting. We not only provide intelligence solutions, but we help our clients in how they can achieve their goals.
Contact us:
Introspective Market Research
3001 S King Drive,
Chicago, Illinois
60616 USA
Ph no: +1-773-382-1049
Email: -sales@introspectivemarketresearch.com
