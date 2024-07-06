Luxury Fashion Market is expected to grow at US$ 360.20 Bn. in 2030 as per Maximize Market Research
Luxury Fashion Market was valued at US$ 273.72 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to grow at US$ 360.20 Bn. in 2030 and the market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% through the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 06, 2024 ) As Per Maximize Market Research, Luxury Fashion Market was valued at US$ 273.72 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to grow at US$ 360.20 Bn. in 2030 and the market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% through the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of xx% through the forecast period as per Maximize market Research.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/126250/
Key drivers influencing growth in Asia-Pacific are, Increasing number of individuals with high purchasing power and rising disposable income among the population.
Europe growth projection: Considered to be the second-fastest growing market. Key drivers include rise in luxury fashion consumption despite a stagnant economy, tourism-based purchasing contributing to market growth and government policies such as tax-free retail boosting luxury purchases along with high luxury brand awareness among the population.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/126250/
Luxury Fashion Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
Clothing & Apparel
Jackets & Coats
Skirts
Shirts & T-Shirts
Dresses
Trousers & Shorts
Denim
Underwear & Lingerie
Others
Footwear Accessories
Gems & Jewellery
Belts
Bags
Watches
By Gender:
Men
Women
Unisex
By En-User:
Store-Based
Non-Store Based
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/126250/
Luxury Fashion Market Key Players
Ralph Lauren
Capri Holdings Limited
PVH Corp.
Kering
LVMH
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
The Party Supplies Market size was valued at USD 14.38 Billion in 2023 and the total Party Supplies revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 25.41 Billion by 2030.
Curling Irons Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024-2030) The Curling Irons Market size was valued at USD 2.88 Billion in 2023 and the total Curling Irons revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.
Asia-Pacific: Expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of xx% through the forecast period as per Maximize market Research.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/126250/
Key drivers influencing growth in Asia-Pacific are, Increasing number of individuals with high purchasing power and rising disposable income among the population.
Europe growth projection: Considered to be the second-fastest growing market. Key drivers include rise in luxury fashion consumption despite a stagnant economy, tourism-based purchasing contributing to market growth and government policies such as tax-free retail boosting luxury purchases along with high luxury brand awareness among the population.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/126250/
Luxury Fashion Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
Clothing & Apparel
Jackets & Coats
Skirts
Shirts & T-Shirts
Dresses
Trousers & Shorts
Denim
Underwear & Lingerie
Others
Footwear Accessories
Gems & Jewellery
Belts
Bags
Watches
By Gender:
Men
Women
Unisex
By En-User:
Store-Based
Non-Store Based
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/126250/
Luxury Fashion Market Key Players
Ralph Lauren
Capri Holdings Limited
PVH Corp.
Kering
LVMH
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
The Party Supplies Market size was valued at USD 14.38 Billion in 2023 and the total Party Supplies revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.47% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 25.41 Billion by 2030.
Curling Irons Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2024-2030) The Curling Irons Market size was valued at USD 2.88 Billion in 2023 and the total Curling Irons revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results