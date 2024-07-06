Lip Balm Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.55% from 2023 to 2029
A Lip Balm Market size was valued at US$ 837.6 Mn. in 2022 and the total Lip Balm revenue is expected to grow at 6.55 % through 2023 to 2029, reaching nearly US$ 1306.03 Mn.
Asia Pacific: Revenue Share: Accounted for more than 38.2% in 2022 as per maximize market research.
Growth drivers of Asia Pacific include Rising incidence of lip pigmentation and darkening due to sun exposure. High demand in countries like India. Launch and promotion of products through online platforms by brands like L'Oreal S.A. Market is expected to grow in demand for premium lip balm products.
North America has growth drivers due increasing emphasis on personal looks along with growing preference for organic lip care products and rising demand for sun protection lip care products. Increasing population and urbanization is one of the reasons with Changing lifestyles and growing male preference for lip care products.
Protection against extreme temperatures, UV Protection and Nourishment are growth factors of the Lip Balm Market. Growing male consumer base as of February 2022, 81% of women and 39% of men use lip balms, highlighting a significant market opportunity.
Lip Balm Market Segmentation
By Product:
Solid Cream Lip Balm
Liquid Gel Lip Balm
By Type:
Coloured
Scented
Others
By Usage:
Women
Men
Baby
By Application:
Dry Skin
Sensitive Skin
Others
Lip Balm Market Key Players:
CHANEL
Yuesai
Max Factor
Elizabeth Arden
Clinique
