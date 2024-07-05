Smart Lock Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18%, reaching nearly USD 7.54 Bn in 2030 says Maximize Market Research.
As Per Maximize Market Research, Smart Lock Market size was valued at USD 2.43 Billion in 2023 and the total Smart Lock revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 7.54 Billion by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, July 05, 2024 ) North America dominates the Smart Lock Market, driven by tech-savvy consumer base, robust smart home ecosystem, and awareness of home security solutions. Countries like US,Canada, Mexico are significant contributors. Google, Amazon, Apple, and Chinese vendors like Xiaomi, Baidu, Alibaba are contributing significantly to Global Smart Lock Market sales.
Notable developments:
(March 2023) HavenLock Inc. launched the Power G version of a smart locking system for schools and commercial purposes
(February 2023) Sentrilock, LLC partnered with the Chesapeake Bay and Rivers Association of REALTORS (CBRAR) to create a smart electronic lockbox solution marketplace.
(February 2023) KoreLock received an investment to support, with private equity firm Iron Gate Capital and Kozo Keikaku Engineering, Inc. involved.
Smart Lock Market Segmentation
By Lock Type:
Deadbolt Locks
Lever Handles
PIN diode
Server locks & Latches
Knob Locks
By Communication Protocol:
Bluetooth
Wi-Fi
Z-Wave
Others
By Unlocking Mechanism:
Keypad
Card Key
Touch Based
Key Fob
Smartphone-Based
By Vertical:
Commercial
Residential
Institutional & Government
Industrial
Transportation & Logistic
Smart Lock Market’s Key Players include
ASSA ABLOY
Allegion
dormakaba Group
Kaadas
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.
Contact Maximize Market Research:
3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2
Pune Bangalore Highway, Narhe,
Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India
sales@maximizemarketresearch.com
+91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656
