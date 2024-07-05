Industrial Lighting Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.30%, reaching nearly USD 16.50 Bn in 2029 says Maximize Market Research.
As Per Maximize Market Research, Industrial Lighting Market was valued at US$ 9.24 Bn. in 2022. Industrial Lighting Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.30% during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific major contributor in Industrial Lighting Market as per Maximize Market Research.
New development projects like, oil and gas plant projects in India, China, and Indonesia are driving the Asia-Pacific market. The demand is higher in industrial locations. China’s plan to complete 305 petrochemical plants by 2030, projected to boost the market even further.
Demand for energy efficient lighting is increasing with Industrial Development, Increased LED Adoption, and additional benefits of LED lights. Economic slowdown might affect the market growth.
Industrial Lighting Market Segmentation
By Light Source:
LED Lighting
High Intensity Discharge (HID)
Lighting
Fluorescent Lighting
Others
By Offering:
Lamps & Luminaries
Control Systems
Services
By Type:
New Installation
Replacement Installation
Retrofit Installation
By Product:
Industrial Linear Lighting
Spot Lighting
Flood Lighting/Area Lighting
High Bay Lighting
By Application:
Warehouse & Cold Storage
Factory & Production Lines
Outer Premises
Parking Areas
Hazardous Locations
Others
Industrial Lighting Market ’s Key Players include
Philips Lighting Holding B.V
Hubbell Lighting, Inc.
Emerson
Legrand
Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.
