Wall Art Market estimated to grow at CAGR of 5.8 %, nearly reached USD 71.25 Bn for 2030 says, Stellar Market Research.
As per Stellar Market Research, the Wall Art Market was valued at USD 48.02 billion in 2023. Global Wall Art Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8 % over the forecast period.
North America dominated the Wall Art Market in 2023, with share of UDS 20.55 billion. The trend shows high demand for artisan-made home decor items in US. 53% of total art buyers in North America are from USA. Increasing number of artisans & painters support market demand. The artists employment in US is projected to grow by 9.5% in 2029 as per Stellar Market Research. Campaigns by major corporations (e.g., Haarlem Artspace's "Go Fund Me") boost revenues and helps the market grow.
Europe shows significant market growth as a result of increasing art museum visits in UK and France. Growing awareness of digital artworks boosts market growth. Infrastructural expansion makes Asia-Pacific fastest growing market. India and China are seeing rising residential and commercial projects, increasing demand for home décor items.
Easier access to substitute cheaper goods, with higher prices of premium art pieces are restricting the market as per Stellar Market Research. July 2020, Etsy launched an AR feature-based app for visualizing wall art in homes & July 2020, Samsung Group partnered with Niio to launch Wall x Niio art items globally are some of the notable recent developments.
Wall Art Market Segmentation:
by Type
Fine
Abstract
Modern
Other
by Material
Canvas
Paper
Other
by Sale Channel
Dealers
Auction Houses
Wall Art Market Key Players:
Saatchi Art
Artfinder
Minted LLC.
Artisera
Seven Wall Art Corporation
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research provides end-to-end solutions that go beyond key research technologies to help executives in any organization achieve their mission-critical goals. The research themes include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Chemical and Material, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other sectors.
